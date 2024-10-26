High school football top performers in the Southland

Mater Dei quarterback Dash Beierly completed 20 of 28 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters against St. John Bosco on Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• David Sandy, L.A. Jordan: Rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in win over Rancho Dominguez.

• Joseph Lara, Bonita: Rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in win over Charter Oak.

• Ronnell Hewitt, Chaminade: Rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

St. Genevieve cliched Camino Real League title with win over St. Monica. Jaylin Burt rushed for 101 yards and had this 71-yard kickoff return for TD. pic.twitter.com/Ae0NQ1Lvao — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 26, 2024

• Jaylin Burt, St. Genevieve: Rushed for 102 yards, including game-winning touchdown with 36 seconds left, in win over St. Monica.

Advertisement

• Elijah Ayala, San Juan Hills: Rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in win over Villa Park.

PASSING

First play after recovered fumble. Dash Beierly fires 35-yard TD. Mater Dei adds two-point conversion. 8-0 Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/5pRBpPbWzj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 26, 2024

• Dash Beierly, Mater Dei: Passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in win over St. John Bosco.

• Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley: Made his season debut, passing for three touchdowns, running for one touchdown in win over Vista Murrieta.

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Became Ventura County’s all-time passing leader by completing 13 of 16 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.

Advertisement

• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 10 of 12 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown and ran for four touchdowns in win over Panorama.

• Chris Fields, Carson: Ran for two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns in win over Banning.

• Vanden Dugger, Dana Hills: Passed for 251 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Laguna Beach.

• Robert Cedillo, Garfield: Passed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in win over L.A. Roosevelt.

RECEIVING

• Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught 13 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown and ran for two touchdowns in loss to JSerra.

Advertisement

• Vince Paez, Monrovia: Caught seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Cañada.

• Cory Butler, Corona Centennial: Had touchdown catches of 55 and 66 yards in win over Norco.

DEFENSE

• Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon: Made his ninth interception of the season, returning it for a touchdown in win over Loyola.

• Cory Lavender, Mater Dei: Had an interception and forced a fumble in win over St. John Bosco.

• Ruben Lopez, Cleveland: Made a game-saving interception with 19 seconds left in win over El Camino Real.

• Dredon Fowles, Birmingham: Made two interceptions and ran for three touchdowns in win over Taft.

• Jake Dofelmire, Chaparral: Had 10 tackles in win over Eastvale Roosevelt.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Carter Meza, JSerra: Made 42-yard field goal and kicked every kickoff into end zone for touchbacks in win over Santa Margarita.

• Johnny Howze, Los Alamitos: Blocked extra-point attempt with seven seconds left to give his team win over San Clemente.

• Isaiah Lucero, Northview: Returned kickoff 98 yards for touchdown in win over West Covina.

2 views of my 48 yard field goal to tie the game with 3 seconds left to send it to over time. Where I would then hit the game winning PAT. @coachchucs @_ColeMurphy_ @Chris_Sailer @latsondheimer @Coach___Cid @Vtothe2ndPower @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/pnX1dwSsMI — Carter Sobel (@CSobelkicker) October 26, 2024

• Carter Sobel, Chaminade: Made a 47-yard field goal to tie the score in regulation and converted game-winning extra point in second overtime of win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.