High school flag football: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

More to Read

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Ventura High’s Vail Newman runs for a first down against Agoura in a Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener Saturday.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.