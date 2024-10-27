Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Ventura's Vail Newman runs for a first down against Agoura in a Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener Saturday.
Ventura High’s Vail Newman runs for a first down against Agoura in a Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s Results

DIVISION 1

First Round

Orange Lutheran 44, Roosevelt 12

Corona del Mar 20, Lakewood St. Joseph 13

Santa Margarita 33, San Marcos 14

Anaheim Canyon 19, JSerra 14

Huntington Beach 29, Western Christian 21

Ventura 28, Agoura 20

Dos Pueblos 39, Aliso Niguel 6

Newport Harbor 19, Camarillo 14

DIVISION 2

Second Round

Long Beach Poly 12, Redondo Union 7

Esperanza 27, Newbury Park 20

Northwood 32, Mira Costa 8

Woodbridge 28, Warren 0

El Toro 13, Torrance 6

Edison 6, Downey 0

Trabuco Hills 31, El Modena 20

Sonora 18, Oxnard 12

DIVISION 3

Second Round

Linfield Christian 39, Shadow Hills 7

Beckman 33, Millikan 26

Lakewood 7, Upland 6

San Clemente 47, Hillcrest 0

King 27, Etiwanda 14

South Hills 24, Norco 6

San Dimas 19, Highland 6

Troy 16, Placentia Valencia 6

DIVISION 4

Second Round

Cajon 14, La Habra 0

Schurr 12, Bellflower 6

Windward 36, Redlands East Valley 12

Santa Monica 25, Estancia 14

Riverside North 7, Moreno Valley 0

Norte Vista 12, La Serna 6

Loma Linda Academy 20, Citrus Valley 18

Fullerton 25, Gahr 18

DIVISION 5

Second Round

Kaiser 26, California 19

Azusa 25, Montebello 6

Artesia 25, Bishop Montgomery 24

Northview 19, Garden Grove Santiago 14

Covina 22, San Marino 19

Chaffey 31, Westridge 12

Savanna 14, Pioneer 6

Antelope Valley 20, Garden Grove 0

