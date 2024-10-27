High school flag football: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s Results
DIVISION 1
First Round
Orange Lutheran 44, Roosevelt 12
Corona del Mar 20, Lakewood St. Joseph 13
Santa Margarita 33, San Marcos 14
Anaheim Canyon 19, JSerra 14
Huntington Beach 29, Western Christian 21
Ventura 28, Agoura 20
Dos Pueblos 39, Aliso Niguel 6
Newport Harbor 19, Camarillo 14
DIVISION 2
Second Round
Long Beach Poly 12, Redondo Union 7
Esperanza 27, Newbury Park 20
Northwood 32, Mira Costa 8
Woodbridge 28, Warren 0
El Toro 13, Torrance 6
Edison 6, Downey 0
Trabuco Hills 31, El Modena 20
Sonora 18, Oxnard 12
DIVISION 3
Second Round
Linfield Christian 39, Shadow Hills 7
Beckman 33, Millikan 26
Lakewood 7, Upland 6
San Clemente 47, Hillcrest 0
King 27, Etiwanda 14
South Hills 24, Norco 6
San Dimas 19, Highland 6
Troy 16, Placentia Valencia 6
DIVISION 4
Second Round
Cajon 14, La Habra 0
Schurr 12, Bellflower 6
Windward 36, Redlands East Valley 12
Santa Monica 25, Estancia 14
Riverside North 7, Moreno Valley 0
Norte Vista 12, La Serna 6
Loma Linda Academy 20, Citrus Valley 18
Fullerton 25, Gahr 18
DIVISION 5
Second Round
Kaiser 26, California 19
Azusa 25, Montebello 6
Artesia 25, Bishop Montgomery 24
Northview 19, Garden Grove Santiago 14
Covina 22, San Marino 19
Chaffey 31, Westridge 12
Savanna 14, Pioneer 6
Antelope Valley 20, Garden Grove 0
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.