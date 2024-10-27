High school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Second Round
DIVISION 2
Saugus d. Aliso Niguel, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Santa Margarita d. Ontario Christian, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18
Palos Verdes Verdes d. Newport Harbor, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
Oaks Christian d. La Canada, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Etiwanda d. JSerra, 12-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
South Torrance d. Corona Centennial, 3-2
Orange Lutheran d. Thousand Oaks, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24
Murrieta Valley d. West Ranch, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 15-9
DIVISON 3
Royal d. Upland, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 25-9, 15-11
Bishop Diego d. Bishop Montgomery, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22
Marina d. Beaumont, 3-0
Cypress d. St. Margaret’s, 26-28, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Long Beach Poly d. Torrance, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Lakewood St. Joseph d. Chaparral, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
Windward d. Agoura, 25-17, 25-26-24, 25-18
Dana Hills d. Long Beach Wilson, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
DIVISION 4
Sonora d. Dos Pueblos, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20
Rancho Cucamonga d. Kennedy, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Bishop Amat d. El Toro, 3-2
Campbell Hall d. Glendora, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
El Dorado d. Sage Hill, 3-1
Millikan d. Burbank Burroughs, 3-1
Santa Monica d. Hillcrest, 21-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9
Newbury Park d. Glendale, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14
DIVISION 5
La Salle d. Loma Linda Academy, 25-21, 35-22, 25-18
La Habra d. La Serna, 3-2
Corona d. Faith Baptist, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12
Palm Desert d. Louisville, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-11
Valencia d. Moorpark, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
Flintridge Prep d. Ventura, 3-1
Canyon Country Canyon d. St. Anthony, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
DIVISION 6
South Pasadena d. Norwalk, 3-1
Sultana d. Western Christian, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Oak Hills d. Pomona Catholic, 3-1
Costa Mesa d. Diamond Bar, 26-24, 25-21, 12-25, 25-17
Walnut d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-0
Liberty d. Segerstrom, 3-0
Oakwood d. St. Bonaventure, 3-2
Crossroads d. Grace, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
DIVISION 7
Paraclete d. South Hills, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
Firebaugh d. Coachella Valley, 22-25, 25-22, 30-28, 25-21
Apple Valley d. Ramona Convent, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
Orange Vista d. Godinez, 12-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
Whittier d. Schurr, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
St. Paul d. Oxford Academy, 3-0
Northview d. Covina, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
DIVISION 8
Charter Oak d. Westminster La Quinta, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18
Academy of Academic Excellence d. Katella, 25-12, 25-8, 20-25, 25-22
Vistamar d. Granite Hills, 3-1
Bell Gardens d. Indio, 3-0
AB Miller d. Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 3-2
University Prep d. Cornerstone Christian, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20
Garden Grove d. Ontario, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19
DIVISION 9
South El Monte d. Indian Springs, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
JW North d. Newport Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23
Azusa d. AGBU, 3-1
Rialto d. Thacher, 3-2
St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Century, 18-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Loara, 3-1
Nogales d. Glenn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
DIVISION 10
Coast Union d. Delphi Academy, 3-0
Ganesha d. Magnolia Science, 3-2
Arroyo Valley d. Packinghouse Christian, 3-1
Rosemead d. Lucerne Valley, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18
Grove d. Compton Early College, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Victor Valley d. Cathedral City, 3-0
Bassett d. California School for the Deaf Riverside, 3-0
Monday’s Schedule
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round
DIVISION 5
Lakewood at Summit
DIVISION 7
Laguna Beach at Barstow
DIVISION 8
Milken at Eastside
DIVISION 9
Glendale Adventist at San Gorgonio, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 10
Ambassador Christian at Pacific Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Tuesday’s Schedule
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Pool A — Second Round
Marymount at Sierra Canyon
Temecula Valley at Mira Costa
Pool B — Second Round
Redondo Union at Mater Dei
Los Alamitos at Huntington Beach
Wednesday’s Schedule
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Santa Margarita at Saugus
Palos Verdes at Oaks Christian
South Torrance at Etiwanda
Murrieta Valley at Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 3
Royal at Bishop Diego
Marina at Cypress
Lakewood St. Joseph at Long Beach Poly
Dana Hills at Windward
DIVISION 4
Rancho Cucamonga at Sonora
Campbell Hall at Bishop Amat
El Dorado at Millikan
Newbury Park at Santa Monica
DIVISION 5
La Salle at Lakewood / Summit
Corona at La Habra
Palm Desert at Valencia
Flintridge Prep at Canyon Country Canyon
DIVISION 6
Sultana at Norwalk
Oaks Hills at Costa Mesa
Liberty at Walnut
Oakwood at Crossroads
DIVISION 7
Firebaugh at Paraclete
Apple Valley vs. Laguna Beach /Barstow
Orange Vista at Whittier
Northview at St. Paul
DIVISION 8
Academy of Academic Excellence at Charter Oak
Bell Gardens at Vistamar
Eastside / Milken at Miller
University Prep at Garden Grove
DIVISION 9
South El Monte at JW North
Rialto at Azusa
Glendale Adventist / San Gorgonio at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Downey Calvary Chapel at Nogales
DIVISION 10
Coast Union at Ambassador Christian / Pacific Lutheran
Arroyo Valley at Ganesha
Grove at Rosemead
Victory Valley at Bassett
Note: Third round of pool play in Division 1 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; Semifinals in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9.
