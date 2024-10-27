High school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Third round of pool play in Division 1 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; Semifinals in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9.

Academy of Academic Excellence at Charter Oak

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)





Bassett d. California School for the Deaf Riverside, 3-0

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Elle Vandeweghe and Marymount will take on league rival Sierra Canyon in pool play of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs Tuesday.

