Advertisement
High School Sports

High school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Marymount High's Elle Vandeweghe sends a spike past an opponent.
Elle Vandeweghe and Marymount will take on league rival Sierra Canyon in pool play of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs Tuesday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Second Round

Advertisement

DIVISION 2

Saugus d. Aliso Niguel, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Santa Margarita d. Ontario Christian, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18

Palos Verdes Verdes d. Newport Harbor, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20

Oaks Christian d. La Canada, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

Etiwanda d. JSerra, 12-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18

South Torrance d. Corona Centennial, 3-2

Orange Lutheran d. Thousand Oaks, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24

Murrieta Valley d. West Ranch, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 15-9

DIVISON 3

Royal d. Upland, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 25-9, 15-11

Bishop Diego d. Bishop Montgomery, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22

Marina d. Beaumont, 3-0

Cypress d. St. Margaret’s, 26-28, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

Long Beach Poly d. Torrance, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Lakewood St. Joseph d. Chaparral, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

Windward d. Agoura, 25-17, 25-26-24, 25-18

Dana Hills d. Long Beach Wilson, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

DIVISION 4

Advertisement

Sonora d. Dos Pueblos, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20

Rancho Cucamonga d. Kennedy, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Bishop Amat d. El Toro, 3-2

Campbell Hall d. Glendora, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

El Dorado d. Sage Hill, 3-1

Millikan d. Burbank Burroughs, 3-1

Santa Monica d. Hillcrest, 21-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9

Newbury Park d. Glendale, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14

DIVISION 5

La Salle d. Loma Linda Academy, 25-21, 35-22, 25-18

La Habra d. La Serna, 3-2

Corona d. Faith Baptist, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

Palm Desert d. Louisville, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-11

Valencia d. Moorpark, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Flintridge Prep d. Ventura, 3-1

Canyon Country Canyon d. St. Anthony, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

DIVISION 6

South Pasadena d. Norwalk, 3-1

Sultana d. Western Christian, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Oak Hills d. Pomona Catholic, 3-1

Costa Mesa d. Diamond Bar, 26-24, 25-21, 12-25, 25-17

Walnut d. Trinity Classical Academy, 3-0

Liberty d. Segerstrom, 3-0

Oakwood d. St. Bonaventure, 3-2

Crossroads d. Grace, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

DIVISION 7

Advertisement

Paraclete d. South Hills, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Firebaugh d. Coachella Valley, 22-25, 25-22, 30-28, 25-21

Apple Valley d. Ramona Convent, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

Orange Vista d. Godinez, 12-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14

Whittier d. Schurr, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

St. Paul d. Oxford Academy, 3-0

Northview d. Covina, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19

DIVISION 8

Charter Oak d. Westminster La Quinta, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18

Academy of Academic Excellence d. Katella, 25-12, 25-8, 20-25, 25-22

Vistamar d. Granite Hills, 3-1

Bell Gardens d. Indio, 3-0

AB Miller d. Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 3-2

University Prep d. Cornerstone Christian, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20

Garden Grove d. Ontario, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

DIVISION 9

South El Monte d. Indian Springs, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12

JW North d. Newport Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23

Azusa d. AGBU, 3-1

Rialto d. Thacher, 3-2

St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Century, 18-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Downey Calvary Chapel d. Loara, 3-1

Nogales d. Glenn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

DIVISION 10

Coast Union d. Delphi Academy, 3-0

Ganesha d. Magnolia Science, 3-2

Arroyo Valley d. Packinghouse Christian, 3-1

Rosemead d. Lucerne Valley, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18

Grove d. Compton Early College, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Victor Valley d. Cathedral City, 3-0

Bassett d. California School for the Deaf Riverside, 3-0

Monday’s Schedule

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Second Round

Advertisement

DIVISION 5

Lakewood at Summit

DIVISION 7

Laguna Beach at Barstow

DIVISION 8

Milken at Eastside

DIVISION 9

Glendale Adventist at San Gorgonio, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 10

Ambassador Christian at Pacific Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Advertisement

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Pool A — Second Round

Marymount at Sierra Canyon

Temecula Valley at Mira Costa

Pool B — Second Round

Redondo Union at Mater Dei

Los Alamitos at Huntington Beach

Wednesday’s Schedule

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Advertisement

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 2

Santa Margarita at Saugus

Palos Verdes at Oaks Christian

South Torrance at Etiwanda

Murrieta Valley at Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 3

Royal at Bishop Diego

Marina at Cypress

Lakewood St. Joseph at Long Beach Poly

Dana Hills at Windward

DIVISION 4

Rancho Cucamonga at Sonora

Campbell Hall at Bishop Amat

El Dorado at Millikan

Newbury Park at Santa Monica

DIVISION 5

La Salle at Lakewood / Summit

Corona at La Habra

Palm Desert at Valencia

Flintridge Prep at Canyon Country Canyon

DIVISION 6

Advertisement

Sultana at Norwalk

Oaks Hills at Costa Mesa

Liberty at Walnut

Oakwood at Crossroads

DIVISION 7

Firebaugh at Paraclete

Apple Valley vs. Laguna Beach /Barstow

Orange Vista at Whittier

Northview at St. Paul

DIVISION 8

Academy of Academic Excellence at Charter Oak

Bell Gardens at Vistamar

Eastside / Milken at Miller

University Prep at Garden Grove

DIVISION 9

South El Monte at JW North

Rialto at Azusa

Glendale Adventist / San Gorgonio at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Downey Calvary Chapel at Nogales

DIVISION 10

Coast Union at Ambassador Christian / Pacific Lutheran

Arroyo Valley at Ganesha

Grove at Rosemead

Victory Valley at Bassett

Note: Third round of pool play in Division 1 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; Semifinals in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement