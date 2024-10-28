Advertisement
City Section top 10 football rankings

Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson, left, and his son, Deuce, pose for a photo.
Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson and his son, Deuce, have the Dons in position to make the City Section Open Division playoffs.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 9. Narbonne is facing a fourth week of forfeits.

Rk., School, Comment

1. NARBONNE (7-2): Gauchos headed toward seven weeks of inaction before playoffs on Nov. 15

2. BIRMINGHAM (4-4): The Patriots have outscored City Section opponents 211-14.

3. CARSON (5-4): Colts finish Marine League having beaten all three of its opponents.

4. SAN PEDRO (6-3): Pirates close the regular season by hosting Gardena.

5. GARDENA (7-2): Forfeit loss to Narbonne last week.

6. BANNING (4-5): Pilots still searching for options besides Steven Perez.

7. DORSEY (6-3): Coliseum League champions had big win over King/Drew.

8. GARFIELD (7-2): QB Robert Cedillo had four touchdown passes in win over Roosevelt.

9. KENNEDY (7-2): Junior QB Diego Montes is an underrated standout.

10. VENICE (5-4): A win over Westchester gives Venice the Western League title.

