City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 9. Narbonne is facing a fourth week of forfeits.
Rk., School, Comment
1. NARBONNE (7-2): Gauchos headed toward seven weeks of inaction before playoffs on Nov. 15
2. BIRMINGHAM (4-4): The Patriots have outscored City Section opponents 211-14.
3. CARSON (5-4): Colts finish Marine League having beaten all three of its opponents.
4. SAN PEDRO (6-3): Pirates close the regular season by hosting Gardena.
5. GARDENA (7-2): Forfeit loss to Narbonne last week.
6. BANNING (4-5): Pilots still searching for options besides Steven Perez.
7. DORSEY (6-3): Coliseum League champions had big win over King/Drew.
8. GARFIELD (7-2): QB Robert Cedillo had four touchdown passes in win over Roosevelt.
9. KENNEDY (7-2): Junior QB Diego Montes is an underrated standout.
10. VENICE (5-4): A win over Westchester gives Venice the Western League title.
