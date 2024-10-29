Southern Section high school flag football Tuesday playoff scores
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
Southern Section playoffs
Tuesday’s Results
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Orange Lutheran 40, Corona del Mar 12
Anaheim Canyon 34, Santa Margarita 27
Huntington Beach 35, Ventura 20
Newport Harbor 33, Dos Pueblos 14
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Poly 25, Esperanza 20
Northwood 20, Woodbridge 7
Edison 30, El Toro 20
Trabuco Hills 25, Sonora 24
DIVISION 3
Beckman 25, Linfield Christian 21
San Clemente 26, Lakewood 24
Riverside King 33, South Hills 18
Troy 24, San Dimas 22
DIVISION 4
Schurr 20, Cajon 14
Santa Monica 12, Windward 8
J.W. North 26, Norte Vista 6
Fullerton 27, Loma Linda Academy 20
DIVISION 5
Kaiser 32, Azusa 15
Northview 18, Artesia 12
Covina 42, Chaffey 20
Antelope Valley 21, Savanna 0
Note: Semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.
