High school flag football: City Section playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
Nov. 13
No. 8 Crenshaw at No. 1 San Pedro
No. 5 Birmingham at No. 4 Verdugo Hills
No. 7 Banning at No. 2 Marshall
No. 6 Eagle Rock at No. 3 Garfield
DIVISION I
First Round
Wednesday
No. 16 South East at No. 1 Jefferson
No. 9 Girls Academic Leadership at No. 8 Sylmar
No. 13 King/Drew at No. 4 Bell
No. 12 Carson at No. 5 Sherman Oaks CES
No. 15 Venice at No. 2 Narbonne
No. 10 Legacy at No. 7 Franklin
No. 14 Roosevelt at No. 3 Sun Valley Magnet
No. 11 Foshay at No. 5 Panorama
DIVISION II
First Round
Wednesday
No. 16 Rise Kohyang at No. 1 El Camino Real
No. 9 Stern Charter at No. 8 Westchester
No. 13 Angelou at No. 4 San Fernando
No. 12 Bernstein at No. 5 Wilson
No. 15 WISH Academy at No. 2 Locke
No. 10 Arleta at No. 7 University
No. 14 Santee at No. 3 Cleveland
No. 11 Fairfax at No. 6 Elizabeth
Note: Quarterfinals, Nov. 13; Semifinals, Nov. 20; Championships, Nov. 23, at Crenshaw High.
