High school flag football: City Section playoff pairings

Garfield players celebrate a score during a game earlier this season. The Bulldogs are seeded third in the eight-team City Section Open Division playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals

Nov. 13

No. 8 Crenshaw at No. 1 San Pedro

No. 5 Birmingham at No. 4 Verdugo Hills

No. 7 Banning at No. 2 Marshall

No. 6 Eagle Rock at No. 3 Garfield

DIVISION I

First Round

Wednesday

No. 16 South East at No. 1 Jefferson

No. 9 Girls Academic Leadership at No. 8 Sylmar

No. 13 King/Drew at No. 4 Bell

No. 12 Carson at No. 5 Sherman Oaks CES

No. 15 Venice at No. 2 Narbonne

No. 10 Legacy at No. 7 Franklin

No. 14 Roosevelt at No. 3 Sun Valley Magnet

No. 11 Foshay at No. 5 Panorama

DIVISION II

First Round

Wednesday

No. 16 Rise Kohyang at No. 1 El Camino Real

No. 9 Stern Charter at No. 8 Westchester

No. 13 Angelou at No. 4 San Fernando

No. 12 Bernstein at No. 5 Wilson

No. 15 WISH Academy at No. 2 Locke

No. 10 Arleta at No. 7 University

No. 14 Santee at No. 3 Cleveland

No. 11 Fairfax at No. 6 Elizabeth

Note: Quarterfinals, Nov. 13; Semifinals, Nov. 20; Championships, Nov. 23, at Crenshaw High.