Boys’ high school water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals
Newport Harbor at Corona del Mar, 12 p.m.
Oaks Christian at JSerra, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Westlake vs. Yucaipa at Crafton Hills College, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington Beach at Mira Costa, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Brea Olinda vs. Irvine at Woollett Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at Capistrano Valley, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Riverside King vs. Pasadena Poly at Riverside Poly, 5 p.m.
Los Osos at Santa Monica, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Santa Ana at Cate, 3 p.m.
Diamond Bar at South Pasadena, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Garden Grove at Palm Desert, 5 p.m.
Webb at Warren, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Semifinals
Montclair at Edgewood, 5 p.m.
San Bernardino vs. Arroyo Valley at San Gorgonio, 5 p.m.
Note: Finals in all divisions Nov. 16 at Mt. San Antonio College (times TBA).
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISIONSemifinals
#4 Birmingham at #1 Palisades, 7 p.m.
#3 San Pedro at #2 Cleveland, 3 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals
#4 Venice vs. #1 Granada Hills at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m.
#7 LACES at #3 Kennedy, 3 p.m.
Note: Finals Nov. 13 at Valley College (Div. I, 5:30; Open, 7).
