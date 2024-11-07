Advertisement
High School Sports

Boys’ high school water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals

Newport Harbor at Corona del Mar, 12 p.m.

Oaks Christian at JSerra, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Westlake vs. Yucaipa at Crafton Hills College, 5:30 p.m.

Huntington Beach at Mira Costa, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Brea Olinda vs. Irvine at Woollett Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Capistrano Valley, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Riverside King vs. Pasadena Poly at Riverside Poly, 5 p.m.

Los Osos at Santa Monica, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Santa Ana at Cate, 3 p.m.

Diamond Bar at South Pasadena, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Semifinals

Garden Grove at Palm Desert, 5 p.m.

Webb at Warren, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Semifinals

Montclair at Edgewood, 5 p.m.

San Bernardino vs. Arroyo Valley at San Gorgonio, 5 p.m.

Note: Finals in all divisions Nov. 16 at Mt. San Antonio College (times TBA).

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISIONSemifinals

#4 Birmingham at #1 Palisades, 7 p.m.

#3 San Pedro at #2 Cleveland, 3 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals

#4 Venice vs. #1 Granada Hills at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m.

#7 LACES at #3 Kennedy, 3 p.m.

Note: Finals Nov. 13 at Valley College (Div. I, 5:30; Open, 7).

