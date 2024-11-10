The Times’ preseason top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco delivers a dunk during a game last season.

The Times’ preseason top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Rk.; School; Comment

1.; ST. JOHN BOSCO; Brandon McCoy, Elzie Harrington, Christian Collins are impressive trio to build around.

2.; HARVARD-WESTLAKE; Defending state champions have 6-9 Nikolas Khamenia, plus promising young players.

Advertisement

3.; EASTVALE ROOSEVELT; Came close last season to CIF title, and Brayden Burries, Issac Williamson, Myles Walker return.

4.; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Watch for big improvement from Zachary White to aid other stars.

5.; MATER DEI; Luke Barnett and Owen Verna are terrific shooters from long range.

6.; JSERRA; The addition of Brannon Martinsen makes the Lions very dangerous.

7.; SANTA MARGARITA; The arrival of Kaiden Bailey adds offensive power.

8.; SIERRA CANYON; As usual, a group of new players, led by Gavin Hightower, must have chemistry to succeed.

Advertisement

9.; LOS ALAMITOS; Veteran team is ready to use its chemistry and experience.

10.; ROLLING HILLS PREP; Strong offseason work has team on the rise.

11.; DAMIEN; 7-foot center Nathaniel Garcia leads a veteran group.

12.; LA MIRADA; Gene Roebuck and Julien Gomez are terrific duo.

13.; WINDWARD; Veteran team has chemistry and weapons to succeed.

14.; CRESPI; Nevada commit Peyton White leads Celts.

15.; REDONDO UNION; Hudson Mayes is ready for big senior season.

16.; ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS; Harvard commit Douglas Langford is the player to watch.

17.; ST. ANTHONY; Defending 2AA champions are experienced and talented.

18.; HERITAGE CHRISTIAN; Dillan Shaw and Tae Simmons are formidable duo.

19.; ANAHEIM CANYON; Brandon Benjamin is back to lead Commanches.

20.; SAN CLEMENTE; Guards Christian Fernandez and Porter Hansen lead Tritons.

21.; BISHOP MONTGOMERY; Coach Doug Mitchell returns all of his top players, so beware.

22.; RANCHO CUCAMONGA; Guard Aaron Glass is one of the best.

23.; INGLEWOOD; The Jason Crowe era begins with lots of firepower.

24.; LONG BEACH POLY; Cal commit Jovani Ruff has some help this season.

25.; MIRA COSTA; Point guard Jacob De Armas, 6-7 Jacob Anazewski lead team.