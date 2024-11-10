The Times’ preseason top 25 high school basketball rankings
The Times’ preseason top 25 boys basketball rankings.
Rk.; School; Comment
1.; ST. JOHN BOSCO; Brandon McCoy, Elzie Harrington, Christian Collins are impressive trio to build around.
2.; HARVARD-WESTLAKE; Defending state champions have 6-9 Nikolas Khamenia, plus promising young players.
3.; EASTVALE ROOSEVELT; Came close last season to CIF title, and Brayden Burries, Issac Williamson, Myles Walker return.
4.; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Watch for big improvement from Zachary White to aid other stars.
5.; MATER DEI; Luke Barnett and Owen Verna are terrific shooters from long range.
6.; JSERRA; The addition of Brannon Martinsen makes the Lions very dangerous.
7.; SANTA MARGARITA; The arrival of Kaiden Bailey adds offensive power.
8.; SIERRA CANYON; As usual, a group of new players, led by Gavin Hightower, must have chemistry to succeed.
9.; LOS ALAMITOS; Veteran team is ready to use its chemistry and experience.
10.; ROLLING HILLS PREP; Strong offseason work has team on the rise.
11.; DAMIEN; 7-foot center Nathaniel Garcia leads a veteran group.
12.; LA MIRADA; Gene Roebuck and Julien Gomez are terrific duo.
13.; WINDWARD; Veteran team has chemistry and weapons to succeed.
14.; CRESPI; Nevada commit Peyton White leads Celts.
15.; REDONDO UNION; Hudson Mayes is ready for big senior season.
16.; ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS; Harvard commit Douglas Langford is the player to watch.
17.; ST. ANTHONY; Defending 2AA champions are experienced and talented.
18.; HERITAGE CHRISTIAN; Dillan Shaw and Tae Simmons are formidable duo.
19.; ANAHEIM CANYON; Brandon Benjamin is back to lead Commanches.
20.; SAN CLEMENTE; Guards Christian Fernandez and Porter Hansen lead Tritons.
21.; BISHOP MONTGOMERY; Coach Doug Mitchell returns all of his top players, so beware.
22.; RANCHO CUCAMONGA; Guard Aaron Glass is one of the best.
23.; INGLEWOOD; The Jason Crowe era begins with lots of firepower.
24.; LONG BEACH POLY; Cal commit Jovani Ruff has some help this season.
25.; MIRA COSTA; Point guard Jacob De Armas, 6-7 Jacob Anazewski lead team.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.