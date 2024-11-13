Advertisement
High School Sports

Boys’ water polo: Southern Section finals schedule

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

FINALS SCHEDULE

Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College

OPEN DIVISION

Newport Harbor vs. JSerra, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Westlake vs. Mira Costa, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Brea Olinda vs. Capistrano Valley, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Riverside King vs. Los Osos, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Cate at South Pasadena, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Palm Desert at Warren, 12 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Montclair at San Bernardino, 10:30 a.m.

