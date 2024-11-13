Boys’ water polo: Southern Section finals schedule
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
FINALS SCHEDULE
Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College
OPEN DIVISION
Newport Harbor vs. JSerra, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Westlake vs. Mira Costa, 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Brea Olinda vs. Capistrano Valley, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King vs. Los Osos, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Cate at South Pasadena, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Palm Desert at Warren, 12 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Montclair at San Bernardino, 10:30 a.m.
