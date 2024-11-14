Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

Verdugo Hills players, led by Julianna Sarabia (13), celebrate after historic 12-0 flag football win over Birmingham.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

Wednesday’s Results

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals

San Pedro 34, Crenshaw 12
Verdugo Hills 12, Birmingham 0
Banning 19, Marshall 6
Eagle Rock 38, Garfield 12

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Jefferson 29, Sylmar 22
King/Drew 18, SOCES 8
Panorama 12, Roosevelt 7
Narbonne 7, Franklin 0

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

El Camino Real 40, Westchester 21
San Fernando 32, Wilson 26
Cleveland 24, Elizabeth 0
WISH Academy 18, University 12

Wednesday’s Schedule

Games at 3 p.m. unless noted

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals

#4 Verdugo Hills at #1 San Pedro
#7 Banning at #6 Eagle Rock

DIVISION I

Semifinals

#13 King/Drew at #1 Jefferson
#6 Panorama at #2 Narbonne

DIVISION II

Semifinals

#4 San Fernando at #1 El Camino Real
#15 WISH Academy at #3 Cleveland

Note: Championships (all divisions) Nov. 23 at Crenshaw.

