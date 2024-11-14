High school flag football: City Section playoff results and updated pairings
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
Wednesday’s Results
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
San Pedro 34, Crenshaw 12
Verdugo Hills 12, Birmingham 0
Banning 19, Marshall 6
Eagle Rock 38, Garfield 12
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Jefferson 29, Sylmar 22
King/Drew 18, SOCES 8
Panorama 12, Roosevelt 7
Narbonne 7, Franklin 0
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
El Camino Real 40, Westchester 21
San Fernando 32, Wilson 26
Cleveland 24, Elizabeth 0
WISH Academy 18, University 12
Wednesday’s Schedule
Games at 3 p.m. unless noted
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals
#4 Verdugo Hills at #1 San Pedro
#7 Banning at #6 Eagle Rock
DIVISION I
Semifinals
#13 King/Drew at #1 Jefferson
#6 Panorama at #2 Narbonne
DIVISION II
Semifinals
#4 San Fernando at #1 El Camino Real
#15 WISH Academy at #3 Cleveland
Note: Championships (all divisions) Nov. 23 at Crenshaw.
