Prep sports roundup: No. 1 Ontario Christian routs Sage Hill in Open Division girls basketball

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian was the catalyst in a Southern Section Open Division playoff win over Sage Hill on Saturday night.

Taking on the No. 1-ranked team in California in an opening game of the Southern Section Open Division girls basketball playoffs, Sage Hill can boast that it led Ontario Christian 2-0 on Saturday night. Then came 13 consecutive points by the Knights. It got worse. Ontario Christian scored the first 18 points of the second quarter for a 24-point halftime cushion.

The top-seeded Knights (26-1) have sophomore guard Kaleena Smith, and she’s on the way to becoming a national figure in her sport. She finished with 21 points in Ontario Christian’s 68-35 victory.

Smith averaged 34.9 points as a freshman but has settled into her role getting her many talented teammates involved in the offense. Her scoring average is 23.9 but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a more complete player, showing her driving skills to go along with her three-point shooting touch. Alanna Neale had 14 points and Tatianna Griffin 13 points for the Knights. Sophomore Kamdyn Klamberg led Sage Hill with 15 points.

Ontario Christian will play Sierra Canyon at home on Feb. 22 to decide which team advances to the Open Division championship game. That means Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon will get to show off her skills against Ontario Christian’s 6-foot-7 Sydney Douglas.

Sierra Canyon 74, Bishop Montgomery 38: Robinson had 35 points and 18 rebounds and Emilia Krstevski added 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 26-1 Trailblazers.

Etiwanda 96, Fairmont Prep 57: The No. 2-seeded Eagles (23-4) cruised to an opening win in their Open Division pool.

Chaminade 51, La Salle 45: The Eagles picked up the Division 1 victory.

Brentwood 83, Corona Centennial 76: The Eagles picked up the Division 1 road victory. Lev Feiman scored 20 points and Reena White had 18 points for Brentwood.

Hart 41, South Torrance 38: Long Beach State commit Morgan Mack had 16 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Hart in a 2AA game.

Boys soccer

DOWN GOES NO. 2!@LoyolaSoccer is headed to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑! No. 7 seed Loyola takes down No. 2 seed Mater Dei in PKs (6-5) on the road to advance to the CIF-SS Open Division semifinals!#LoyolaSoccer | #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/rrqjbFgAuR — Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) February 16, 2025

Loyola 0, Mater Dei 0 (Loyola wins on PKs, 6-5): The Cubs (18-0-4) won their Open Division series against defending Division 1 champion Mater Dei by winning Saturday’s match on penalty kicks. Sophomore Cash Morrow had the winning goal. Goalie Chris Stillwell kept the Monarchs scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods. Loyola will face the winner of Monday’s match between Mira Costa and Hart in the semifinals.

Harvard-Westlake 1, Aliso Niguel 0: Micah Rossen scored in the 32nd minute for Harvard-Westlake.