Prep talk: Westlake girls tennis stays as champion
Westlake High completed back-to-back Southern Section girls tennis titles earlier this week by beating Marmonte League rival Calabasas 10-8 in Division 1.
Dedication, determination and experience are what keep propelling the Warriors to success.
The doubles teams won seven of 10 games, with four of the six girls being seniors: Danica Backes, Alex Marco, Liv Nardiello and Gwen Snowden. Then there was sophomore Michelle Qui winning two key singles matches and freshman Sania Goregaoker winning a singles match.
Palos Verdes stamped itself as the No. 1 girls tennis team by winning the Open Division championship on Tuesday. ...
It’s tough taking over as an interim coach, with lots of pressure. But James Stewart appears to have won over Damien, because he was promoted head football coach after an 8-3 season. The next interim coach who might get a promotion is Santa Margarita’s Steve Fifita, who guided the Eagles through some difficult moments this season. ...
Birmingham’s baseball team is excited about freshman Carlos Acuna, a third baseman and shortstop. The Patriots lost to Bell in last season’s City Section Open Division final at Dodger Stadium. ...
The sites have been announced for the state football championship games Dec. 13-14. They will be held at Saddleback College, Long Beach City College and Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please send to eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
