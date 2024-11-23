Prep basketball roundup: Ontario Christian girls knock off defending state champion Etiwanda

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley dropped by Harvard-Westlake on Saturday to watch Ontario Christian play Etiwanda.

It’s not every day that Dawn Staley, coach of South Carolina, the No. 1-ranked women’s basketball team, walks into a Southern California gym. Staley, in town ahead of Sunday’s game between South Carolina and UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, dropped by Harvard-Westlake on Saturday night to see Etiwanda take on Ontario Christian in a matchup of The Times’ No. 1 and No. 2 girls teams.

Of course, Staley has interest in Ontario Christian sophomore All-American Kaleena Smith and freshman standouts Sydney Douglas and Tatianna Griffin. And there’s also players on Etiwanda, the two-time defending state champions.

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian launches a shot in front of Etiwanda’s Aliyahna Morris. (Craig Weston)

Ontario Christian (3-0) made an early-season statement as the team of the future with a 74-66 victory over the Eagles (2-1) to win the Harvard-Westlake tournament. Douglas scored 23 points, Smith had 20 points and Griffin added 12 points. Grace Knox led Etiwanda with 30 points and Aliyahna Morris had 16. Ontario Christian’s pressure defense combined with balanced scoring left Etiwanda behind by as many as 16 points.

It was a Smith step-back three in the second quarter that had Staley turning to one of her assistants in the bleachers with a big grin.

“I love her,” Smith said. “She’s come to my games.”

Ontario Christian first-year coach Aundre Cummings said, “It means a bunch because she has been such an advocate for the women’s game. To see a legend like her support this is a blessing.”

Boys basketball

Chatsworth 60, Etiwanda 54: The Chancellors (4-0) continue to impress as the No. 1 team from the City Section. Alijah Arenas finished with 29 points.

San Juan Hills 62, Trabuco Hills 48: Mason Hodges scored 25 points and earned MVP honors at the Santa Ana tournament.

Birmingham 48, Oakwood 41: Mandell Anthony had 22 points in the Patriots’ season opener.

Heritage Christian 81, Legacy 49: Tae Simmons had 36 points and 19 rebounds and Dillan Shaw added 22 points and 11 rebounds for Heritage Christian.

Simi Valley 59, Crescenta Valley 57: Joaquin Aleman had 26 points for Simi Valley.

Dominguez 61, Valley Christian 60: Sophomore Rueben Brown had 20 points for Dominguez.

Los Osos 81, Crenshaw 50: Jalen Washington led Crenshaw with 21 points.

Redondo Union 76, Rancho Cucamonga 69: Aaron Glass had 27 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Chaminade 56, Liberty 55: Jonas Thurman scored 17 points for 3-0 Chaminade.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 85, Saugus 55: Lino Mark had 27 points and NaVorro Bowman added 18 points for the 3-0 Knights.