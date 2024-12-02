Prep talk: Let’s salute two schools who took advantage of second chances

Devah Thomas (left) with Salesian coach Anthony Atkins. Thomas guided St. Pius X-St. Matthias to a 1-9 regular-season record, made the Division 8 final and won.

Yes, some people want to make fun of the fact St. Augustine in San Diego and St. Pius X-St. Matthias in Downey made the San Diego Section and Southern Section football playoffs despite being 0-10 and 1-9, respectively.

Even more stunning, each won section titles this past weekend and will face off in a Division 4-A regional bowl game on Saturday at St. Pius X-St. Matthias while being one win away from playing for a state title.

Devah Thomas, the coach for St. Pius X-St. Matthias, said all that matters is that both teams went unbeaten in November.

“We’re both 4-0,” he said. “Competitive equity. Google it and take advantage of it.”

St. Augustine lost numerous players who transferred out following a coaching change after last season. Former San Diego and San Jose State coach Ron Caragher took over this season.

So you can call it the second-chance bowl, with one team so close to playing for a state title. ...

Next week’s state championship games will all be played in Southern California at Saddleback College, Long Beach City College and Fullerton High. This week’s regional games have $12 admission fees. Tickets will cost $15 for the championship games. ...

Ontario Christian’s girls basketball team won two games in Texas last week, stamping itself as the No. 1 team in California and one of the best in the nation to start the season. ...

One of the best nonleague boys soccer matches is set for Dec. 10 featuring Loyola against host L.A. Cathedral at 6 p.m.