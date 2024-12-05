Prep talk: Hueneme cross-country champion J.R. Lesher gets the hero treatment

J.R. Lesher of Hueneme was surprised earlier this week when a band started playing at lunch time in his honor on campus. He was getting the hero treatment for winning the CIF state Division II cross-country championship.

“He kind of came out of nowhere,” coach Doug Petree said.

You can thank the Navy for his arrival at Hueneme. His father is in the Navy and was transferred from Missouri to Port Hueneme after Lesher’s sophomore year. He didn’t really want to leave but trusted the process and started embracing running around the beach and trails. He won the state title running in 14 minutes, 43 seconds in Fresno last weekend.

“We’re really happy the move worked out for him,” Petree said. “We’re very proud of him.” ...

Inglewood junior basketball player Jason Crowe Jr. was finally cleared to play Tuesday after moving with his father, Jason Sr., the new head coach, and responded with a 43-point performance in an overtime win over St. Bernard. ...

Banning High in Wilmington will be the site for the state football regional playoff game Friday between Portola and King/Drew. ...

Yes you can get a scholarship out of a City Section school. Pilot for life. Steven Perez. pic.twitter.com/bAkHGJ8WZg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 4, 2024

King/Drew coach Joe Torres and Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel each got a Gatorade chest dumped on them twice after section championship football victories last weekend, then became ill. They are back working with their teams this week in preparation for Friday state playoff games. ...

Beginning of the end of my high school soccer career yesterday (1-0 win!). I literally grew up on the Edison soccer fields with my mom and I am proud to wear this uniform. I plan to enjoy every last minute with my Charger family.💛💚 @ehs_girlsoccer @MuskmelonE @kaitthulin pic.twitter.com/jzRZov7pPz — Riley Crooks (@RileyCrooks06) December 4, 2024

One of the biggest mysteries from signing day on Wednesday for high school football players was where standout linebacker Madden Faraimo of JSerra would end up. Several recruiting organizations started predicting USC as his final destination, but he ended up signing with Notre Dame. ...

Dash Beierly, the quarterback for Mater Dei, signed with Washington and also was able to recruit his receiver, Marcus Harris, to Washington.

