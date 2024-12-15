The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 4.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-0); Braves go 4-0 without injured Brandon McCoy; 1
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-0); Tyran Stokes makes debut with two 20-point games; 4
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1); Wolverines suffer first loss in Utah; 2
4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (7-1); Brayden Burries gets school-record 56 points against Inglewood; 3
5. SIERRA CANYON (8-2); Maximo Adams playing up to potential; 5
6. LA MIRADA (10-2); MJ Smith earns all-tournament honors; 7
7. SANTA MARGARITA (7-1); Four-point loss to De La Salle; 6
8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (7-2); Wins over St. Anthony, Los Alamitos; 8
9. JSERRA (10-2); Have won 10 straight games; 9
10. REDONDO UNION (6-0); Next up is Peninsula on Monday; 10
11. MATER DEI (7-2); Luke Barnett earns MVP honors in tourney; 11
12. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-0); No obstacles ahead until Damien Classic; 12
13. LA HABRA (12-1); 62-56 win over Rolling Hills Prep; 13
14. ST. ANTHONY (4-1); Overtime loss to St. Pius X-St. Matthias; 14
15. DAMIEN (12-3); Playing hard without injured center Nate Garcia; 15
16. WINDWARD (8-1); Play at Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 16
17. CHATSWORTH (6-0); Alijah Arenas has 35 points in win over Crespi; 17
18. MIRA COSTA (12-0); Consistency from 6-7 Eneasi Piuleini; 18
19. INGLEWOOD (6-3); Jason Crowe Jr. has 41 points in loss to Roosevelt; 19
20. ANAHEIM CANYON (7-2); Brandon Benjamin keeps delivering big games; 20
21. LOS ALAMITOS (5-3); The strength of schedule is off the charts; 21
22. CAMPBELL HALL (5-0); Headed to Las Vegas; 22
23. ST. BERNARD (9-2); Sophomore Brandon Granger starting to contribute; 24
24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-4); Aaron Glass is the real deal; NR
25. LONG BEACH POLY (5-5); Jackrabbits’ schedule is great preparation; 23
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.