The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-4); Aaron Glass is the real deal; NR

21. LOS ALAMITOS (5-3); The strength of schedule is off the charts; 21

19. INGLEWOOD (6-3); Jason Crowe Jr. has 41 points in loss to Roosevelt; 19

17. CHATSWORTH (6-0); Alijah Arenas has 35 points in win over Crespi; 17

16. WINDWARD (8-1); Play at Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 16

12. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-0); No obstacles ahead until Damien Classic; 12

10. REDONDO UNION (6-0); Next up is Peninsula on Monday; 10

5. SIERRA CANYON (8-2); Maximo Adams playing up to potential; 5

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (7-1); Brayden Burries gets school-record 56 points against Inglewood; 3

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1); Wolverines suffer first loss in Utah; 2

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-0); Tyran Stokes makes debut with two 20-point games; 4

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-0); Braves go 4-0 without injured Brandon McCoy; 1

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 4.

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt scored 56 points against Inglewood last week.

