The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt goes up and under a defender's outstretched arm for a layup.
Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt scored 56 points against Inglewood last week.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 4.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-0); Braves go 4-0 without injured Brandon McCoy; 1

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-0); Tyran Stokes makes debut with two 20-point games; 4

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1); Wolverines suffer first loss in Utah; 2

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (7-1); Brayden Burries gets school-record 56 points against Inglewood; 3

5. SIERRA CANYON (8-2); Maximo Adams playing up to potential; 5

6. LA MIRADA (10-2); MJ Smith earns all-tournament honors; 7

7. SANTA MARGARITA (7-1); Four-point loss to De La Salle; 6

8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (7-2); Wins over St. Anthony, Los Alamitos; 8

9. JSERRA (10-2); Have won 10 straight games; 9

10. REDONDO UNION (6-0); Next up is Peninsula on Monday; 10

11. MATER DEI (7-2); Luke Barnett earns MVP honors in tourney; 11

12. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (10-0); No obstacles ahead until Damien Classic; 12

13. LA HABRA (12-1); 62-56 win over Rolling Hills Prep; 13

14. ST. ANTHONY (4-1); Overtime loss to St. Pius X-St. Matthias; 14

15. DAMIEN (12-3); Playing hard without injured center Nate Garcia; 15

16. WINDWARD (8-1); Play at Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 16

17. CHATSWORTH (6-0); Alijah Arenas has 35 points in win over Crespi; 17

18. MIRA COSTA (12-0); Consistency from 6-7 Eneasi Piuleini; 18

19. INGLEWOOD (6-3); Jason Crowe Jr. has 41 points in loss to Roosevelt; 19

20. ANAHEIM CANYON (7-2); Brandon Benjamin keeps delivering big games; 20

21. LOS ALAMITOS (5-3); The strength of schedule is off the charts; 21

22. CAMPBELL HALL (5-0); Headed to Las Vegas; 22

23. ST. BERNARD (9-2); Sophomore Brandon Granger starting to contribute; 24

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-4); Aaron Glass is the real deal; NR

25. LONG BEACH POLY (5-5); Jackrabbits’ schedule is great preparation; 23

