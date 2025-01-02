City Section top 10 boys basketball rankings
Chatsworth, led by All-City guard Alijah Arenas, is No. 1 in the first City Section boys basketball rankings from The Times.
The rankings:
1. CHATSWORTH (10-4): Alijah Arenas & Co. have played well against quality opponents
2. WESTCHESTER (7-8): Comets, led by Tajh Ariza, have played demanding schedule.
3. WASHINGTON PREP (3-6): 3-0 record with King/Drew transfers.
4. CLEVELAND (12-4): Making steady progress, so beware.
5. PALISADES (8-4): Several close defeats against good teams.
6. BIRMINGHAM (6-7): Feisty, aggressive team from West Valley League.
7. GRANT (4-4): East Valley League favorites.
8. SUN VALLEY POLY (8-8): With JD Wyatt, the Parrots can be dangerous.
9. VENICE (3-8): Tough schedule will have Gondoliers ready for City competition.
10. KING/DREW (3-10): Josahn Webster averaging 19 points a game.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.