City Section top 10 boys basketball rankings

Chatsworth, led by All-City guard Alijah Arenas, is No. 1 in the first City Section boys basketball rankings from The Times.

The rankings:

1. CHATSWORTH (10-4): Alijah Arenas & Co. have played well against quality opponents

2. WESTCHESTER (7-8): Comets, led by Tajh Ariza, have played demanding schedule.

3. WASHINGTON PREP (3-6): 3-0 record with King/Drew transfers.

4. CLEVELAND (12-4): Making steady progress, so beware.

5. PALISADES (8-4): Several close defeats against good teams.

6. BIRMINGHAM (6-7): Feisty, aggressive team from West Valley League.

7. GRANT (4-4): East Valley League favorites.

8. SUN VALLEY POLY (8-8): With JD Wyatt, the Parrots can be dangerous.

9. VENICE (3-8): Tough schedule will have Gondoliers ready for City competition.

10. KING/DREW (3-10): Josahn Webster averaging 19 points a game.