City Section top 10 boys basketball rankings

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
Chatsworth, led by All-City guard Alijah Arenas, is No. 1 in the first City Section boys basketball rankings from The Times.

The rankings:

1. CHATSWORTH (10-4): Alijah Arenas & Co. have played well against quality opponents

2. WESTCHESTER (7-8): Comets, led by Tajh Ariza, have played demanding schedule.

3. WASHINGTON PREP (3-6): 3-0 record with King/Drew transfers.

4. CLEVELAND (12-4): Making steady progress, so beware.

5. PALISADES (8-4): Several close defeats against good teams.

6. BIRMINGHAM (6-7): Feisty, aggressive team from West Valley League.

7. GRANT (4-4): East Valley League favorites.

8. SUN VALLEY POLY (8-8): With JD Wyatt, the Parrots can be dangerous.

9. VENICE (3-8): Tough schedule will have Gondoliers ready for City competition.

10. KING/DREW (3-10): Josahn Webster averaging 19 points a game.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

