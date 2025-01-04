Advertisement
Prep talk: Dan Maye, Tom Dill showing longevity as baseball coaches

Baseball coaches Dan Maye of Royal (left) and Tom Dill of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame are entering their 36th and 34th years, respectively, as head coaches.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
During a winter baseball game, Dan Maye of Royal and Tom Dill of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame started talking and reminiscing. They first met when they were co-coaches in 1994 of the old Bernie Milligan All-Star Baseball Game.

Maye will begin his 36th season as head coach this season. Dill, with more than 500 victories, is ready for season No. 34 even though he’s now a co-coach alongside Nick LaFace.

“He’s always one upping me,” Dill joked about Maye.

For both to survive this long as head coaches at the same schools when parents frequently can become distractions is testament to their personalities and skills.

Each has strong pitching for the coming season, which should make their teams competitive.

The Southern Section has released its first rankings for boys and girls basketball that will be used to decide playoff seedings. Here’s the boys rankings. Here’s the girls rankings. ...

The schedule for Friday’s Trinity League and Mission League showcase at Intuit Dome on Friday:

Servite vs. Orange Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Loyola vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m.

Alemany vs. Crespi, 2 p.m.

JSerra vs. Santa Margarita, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco, 6:30 p.m.

SO Notre Dame vs. Sierra Canyon, 8:30 p.m.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

