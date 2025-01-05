Advertisement
The Times' top 25 high school basketball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 7.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (18-1); Overtime win vs. St. John Bosco moves them to top spot; 2

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-1); Three wins over top opponents in Arizona is statement performance; 4

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (17-1); Absence of Brandon McCoy is growing concern; 1

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-2); Knights hope to be back at full strength this week; 3

5. REDONDO UNION (15-2); SJ Madison is MVP at tournament in Arizona; 7

6. JSERRA (15-3); Brannon Martinsen’s arrival makes a big impact; 9

7. LA MIRADA (15-4); Ready to go on long winning streak; 6

8. SANTA MARGARITA (14-3); Showdown with JSerra on Friday; 8

9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (15-2); Tae Simmons, Dillan Shaw duo continues to produce; 11

10. MIRA COSTA (17-0): Showdown coming vs. Anaheim Canyon on Saturday; 13

11. SIERRA CANYON (13-3); It’s final test time on Friday vs. SO Notre Dame at Intuit Dome; 5

12. CRESPI (15-4); Eight-game winning streak for Celts; 23

13. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (10-6); Warriors suffering from growing pains, tough schedule; 10

14. MATER DEI (12-4); Faces St. John Bosco on Friday at Intuit Dome; 12

15. ANAHEIM CANYON (13-4); Brandon Benjamin is averaging 31 points a game; 14

16. WINDWARD (13-4); Faces Campbell Hall on Tuesday in Gold Coast League opener; 16

17. LA HABRA (17-4); Ready for competitive Crestview League; 17

18. DAMIEN (13-6); Baseline League opener vs. Etiwanda on Wednesday; 18

19. BRENTWOOD (18-2); Freshman Shalen Sheppard is coming on strong; NR

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (14-6); Huskies make it through toughest part of schedule; 19

21. LONG BEACH POLY (11-6); No more losses coming until playoffs; NR

22. ST. BERNARD (12-5); Del Rey League beckons; 15

23. INGLEWOOD (13-6); Jason Crowe Jr. has 43 points vs. Westchester; 20

24. CHATSWORTH (10-5); Alijah Arenas has 40 points vs. L.B. Poly; 21

25. RANCHO VERDE (14-3); Team to beat in Ivy League; 24

