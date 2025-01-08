Prep talk: Hamilton gets statement win in City Section girls’ basketball

Jade Fort of Hamilton is averaging 24.4 points after scoring 30 points on Monday in a win over Westchester.

Hamilton High has never won a City Section Open Division girls’ basketball championship. The Yankees could pull it off this season.

Hamilton is 11-2, including 10 wins over Southern Section opponents. The Yankees might have the best player in the City in senior Jade Fort, who is averaging 24.4 points a game. And they came through with a 69-48 win over Western League rival Westchester on Monday.

The 5-foot-8 Fort has been on a tear for coach Sherland Chensam. In her last four games, she has scored 35, 30, 36 and 30 points.

“She’s an all-around player,” Chensam said.

The combination of Fort and Kinidi Curl gives Hamilton the best guard duo in the City. Fort had 30 points against the Comets.

Chensam, in her 10th season, has 10 seniors among her 11 players and said, on paper, it’s her best team. She scheduled all Southern Section teams until Monday’s league opener. The Yankees have wins over Windward, Oak Park, Mira Costa and Ventura.

“That was a big win for us,” Chensam said of beating the Comets.

Micah Lemons had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Curl added 15 points. ...

Former Crespi coach Dameon Porter is the new football coach at Harvard-Westlake. ...

Corona, Huntington Beach and La Mirada will participate in the 16-team National High School Baseball Invitational from April 9-12 in Cary, N.C.

