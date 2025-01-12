The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Eastvale Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries, left, and Dominic Copenhagen celebrate an overtime victory over St. John Bosco.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 8.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (21-1); There’s no stopping Brayden Burries and Co.; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-1); Wolverines are scheduled to play Crespi on Thursday; 2

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-2); Lino Mark is expected back this week; 4

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (17-2); Braves are very much beatable without Brandon McCoy; 3

5. REDONDO UNION (17-2); Games against Mira Costa, Los Alamitos this week; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (15-3); Kaiden Bailey led rout of JSerra with 25 points; 8

7. LA MIRADA (17-4); Sophomore Gene Roebuck continues to excel; 7

8. MATER DEI (14-4); Huge win over St. John Bosco; 14

9. JSERRA (16-4); Showdown with Mater Dei this week; 6

10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (17-2); Big game vs. Village Christian on Tuesday; 9

11. SIERRA CANYON (13-3); Chris Nwuli transfers out; 11

12. CRESPI (15-4); Celts to resume season this week after fires disrupted schedule; 12

13. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-4); Impressive wins over La Habra, Mira Costa; 15

14. MIRA COSTA (19-1); Big game vs. Redondo Union on Friday; 10

15. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (10-6); Faces Bishop Montgomery on Monday; 13

16. WINDWARD (13-4); Scheduled to face Brentwood on Thursday; 16

17. DAMIEN (15-6); Eli Garner is coming through; 18

18. BRENTWOOD (18-2); Hoping to resume action on Thursday; 19

19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (15-6); State Preview Classic is Saturday at North Torrance; 20

20. LA HABRA (18-5); Point guard Acen Jimenez still making plays; 17

21. LONG BEACH POLY (13-6); There’s no stopping Jackrabbits in Moore League; 21

22. ST. BERNARD (14-5); Showdown with St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Wednesday; 22

23. INGLEWOOD (15-6); Hosting Culver City on Friday; 23

24. CHATSWORTH (10-5); West Valley League play resumes this week; 24

25. LOS ALAMITOS (12-6); Griffins are 5-0 in the Sunset League; NR