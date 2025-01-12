Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Brayden Burries cheers next to Dominic Copenhagen.
Eastvale Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries, left, and Dominic Copenhagen celebrate an overtime victory over St. John Bosco.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 8.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (21-1); There’s no stopping Brayden Burries and Co.; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-1); Wolverines are scheduled to play Crespi on Thursday; 2

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-2); Lino Mark is expected back this week; 4

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (17-2); Braves are very much beatable without Brandon McCoy; 3

5. REDONDO UNION (17-2); Games against Mira Costa, Los Alamitos this week; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (15-3); Kaiden Bailey led rout of JSerra with 25 points; 8

7. LA MIRADA (17-4); Sophomore Gene Roebuck continues to excel; 7

8. MATER DEI (14-4); Huge win over St. John Bosco; 14

9. JSERRA (16-4); Showdown with Mater Dei this week; 6

10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (17-2); Big game vs. Village Christian on Tuesday; 9

11. SIERRA CANYON (13-3); Chris Nwuli transfers out; 11

12. CRESPI (15-4); Celts to resume season this week after fires disrupted schedule; 12

13. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-4); Impressive wins over La Habra, Mira Costa; 15

14. MIRA COSTA (19-1); Big game vs. Redondo Union on Friday; 10

15. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (10-6); Faces Bishop Montgomery on Monday; 13

16. WINDWARD (13-4); Scheduled to face Brentwood on Thursday; 16

17. DAMIEN (15-6); Eli Garner is coming through; 18

18. BRENTWOOD (18-2); Hoping to resume action on Thursday; 19

19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (15-6); State Preview Classic is Saturday at North Torrance; 20

20. LA HABRA (18-5); Point guard Acen Jimenez still making plays; 17

21. LONG BEACH POLY (13-6); There’s no stopping Jackrabbits in Moore League; 21

22. ST. BERNARD (14-5); Showdown with St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Wednesday; 22

23. INGLEWOOD (15-6); Hosting Culver City on Friday; 23

24. CHATSWORTH (10-5); West Valley League play resumes this week; 24

25. LOS ALAMITOS (12-6); Griffins are 5-0 in the Sunset League; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement