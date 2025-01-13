Advertisement
Prep basketball roundup: Ontario Christian girls improve to 22-1; Anaheim Canyon boys win

Brandon Benjamin of Anaheim Canyon tries to score at Intuit Dome against San Gabriel Academy,
Brandon Benjamin of Anaheim Canyon tries to score at Intuit Dome against San Gabriel Academy. He scored 29 points in an overtime win for the Comanches.
By Eric Sondheimer
Despite a slow start, the top-ranked Ontario Christian girls’ basketball team eventually moved into high gear and came away with a 95-69 win over Rancho Christian (15-5) on Monday night.

Ontario Christian (22-1) received 29 points and 12 assists from Kaleena Smith, 24 points and 12 rebounds from Alanna Neale and 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists from Tatianna Griffin.

Boys basketball

Anaheim Canyon 57, San Gabriel Academy 53: Playing at the Intuit Dome, the Comanches won in overtime behind clutch free throws from Brandon Benjamin.

Benjamin finished with 29 points to improve Canyon’s record to 17-4. Mahamadou Diop had 14 points for San Gabriel.

Calabasas 89, Newbury Park 49: Grayson Coleman scored 25 points and Johnny Thyfault had 18 points for Calabasas (12-6).

St. Bernard 80, Gardena Serra 44: Caleb Versher led St. Bernard with 24 points.

St. Anthony 59, St. Paul 47: Donovan Pitts had 18 points in St. Anthony’s Del Rey League win.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 53, Bishop Montgomery 51: The Warriors pulled out the Del Rey League win.

Inglewood 101, Beverly Hills 45: Jason Crowe Jr. led the way for Inglewood with 42 points.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

