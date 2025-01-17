High school basketball: Thursday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

Academia Avance 63, ESAT 54

AGLA 54, Valley Torah 50

Alliance Health Services 43, Magnolia Science Carson 28

Animo Pat Brown 45, Burton 20

Animo Robinson 65, USC Hybrid 30

Animo Venice 57, Animo Watts 38

Annenberg 32, USC-MAE 25

Arcadia 35, Burbank 32

Arlington 60, Valley View 36

Ayala 66, Bonita 62

Azusa 54, Nogales 41

Beaumont 58, Redlands 30

Bishop Alemany 59, Chaminade 52

Buckley 74, Le Lycée 34

CAMS 46, HMSA 38

Central City Value 74, Aspire Ollin 30

Citrus Hill 83, Vista del Lago 41

Corona Santiago 78, Corona 54

Covina 51, Charter Oak 47

CSDR 63, New Mexico School for the Deaf 26

Desert Hot Springs 65, Banning 39

Diamond Bar 64, Claremont 55

Downtown Magnets 79, Animo Bunche 44

Duarte 62, Garey 54

East College Prep 51, Alliance Bloomfield 23

Eastvale Roosevelt 78, Corona Centennial 52

Edgewood 61, Ganesha 37

Elsinore 62, California Military Institute 31

Glendora 71, Walnut 66

Hacienda Heights Wilson 61, Northview 46

Harvard-Westlake 67, Crespi 56

Hemet 74, Lakeside 44

Hillcrest Christian 88, San Fernando Valley Academy 26

Holy Martyrs 74, de Toledo 46

Indian Springs 78, Pacific 17

Lancaster Baptist 63, Desert Christian 47

Liberty 70, Heritage 57

Loma Linda Academy 67, Public Safety Academy 17

Los Amigos 72, Estancia 30

Marquez 82, Torres 26

Maywood Academy 70, Maywood CES 37

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 66, Western Christian 18

Norte Vista 87, La Sierra 27

NOVA Academy 50, Downey Calvary Chapel 48

Oak Hills 83, Serrano 46

Orange Vista 61, Moreno Valley 42

Palisades 69, LACES 45

Palmdale Aerospace Academy 58, Vasquez 52

Patriot 75, Jurupa Valley 63

Perris 59, Paloma Valley 55

Price d. Summit View West, forfeit

Rancho Christian 65, Rancho Verde 58

Ramona 88, Rubidoux 71

Redlands Adventist Academy 63, Mesa Grande Academy 52

Redlands East Valley 58, Citrus Valley 49

Rise Kohyang 45, Los Angeles Leadership 43

Riverside King 51, Norco 38

Riverside Poly 62, Hillcrest 32

Rowland 58, West Covina 37

Saddleback 77, Eastside Christian 12

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79, St. Francis 58

Sierra Canyon 84, Loyola 42

Sierra Vista 76, Baldwin Park 44

Sotomayor 75, Elizabeth 56

Stern 55, Smidt Tech 39

Tarbiut V’Torah 87, Southlands Christian 35

Twentynine Palms 81, Coachella Valley 61

Village Christian 100, Whittier Christian 44

Vistamar 58, Wildwood 48

WISH Academy 68, New Designs Watts 46

Wiseburn Da Vinci 63, West Torrance 41

Workman 81, Pomona 18

Yucaipa 43, Cajon 42

Yucca Valley 64, Indio 63

GIRLS

Aliso Niguel 43, Trabuco Hills 25

Alliance Bloomfield 37, East College Prep 27

Animo Bunche 24, Downtown Magnets 18

Animo Robinson 46, USC Hybrid 12

Animo Watts 70, Animo Venice 10

Annenberg 37, USC-MAE 16

Antelope Valley 73, Knight 27

Arcadia 53, Burbank 45

Banning 46, Desert Hot Springs 41

Beaumont 54, Redlands 13

Beckman 77, Capistrano Valley 9

Beverly Hills 48, Panorama 40

Birmingham 65, Granada Hills 25

Bishop Alemany 51, Immaculate Heart 40

Bishop Amat 53, Ramona Convent 23

Bishop Diego 49, Thacher 30

Bonita 46, Ayala 27

Calvary Baptist 61, Norton Science & Language 14

Camino Nuevo 41, Animo De La Hoya 21

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 45, Gardena Serra 44

Canyon Springs 45, Riverside North 30

Central City Value 40, Aspire Ollin 24

Chadwick 55, Westridge 37

Claremont 57, Diamond Bar 47

Corona Santiago 57, Corona 34

CSDR 50, Indiana School for the Deaf 38

Desert Christian 41, Lancaster Baptist 34

Duarte 40, Garey 35

Eastside 75, Littlerock 0

Edgewood 57, Ganesha 17

El Toro 61, Tesoro 48

Etiwanda 90, Fairmont Prep 67

Fairfax 39, Venice 37

Fillmore 61, Hueneme 12

Fulton 31, East Valley 19

Gardena 51, San Pedro 37

Glendora 62, Walnut 46

Hacienda Heights 56, Northview 50

Hemet 51, Liberty 10

Heritage 63, Riverside Poly 38

Hesperia 63, Sultana 32

Highland 75, Quartz Hill 63

Indian Springs 64, Pacific 17

Laguna Beach 46, Northwood 29

Laguna Hills 37, Ocean View 16

Lancaster 44, Palmdale 32

Loma Linda Academy 42, Public Safety Academy 3

Los Alamitos 56, Huntington Beach 46

Marina 64, Newport Harbor 32

Marquez 63, Torres 18

Mater Dei 79, JSerra 37

Moreno Valley 82, Rancho Christian 79

Norte Vista 38, La Sierra 34

Northridge Academy 59, Vaughn 8

Oak Hills 61, Serrano 30

Palisades d. LACES, forfeit

Palmdale Aerospace Academy 39, Vasquez 37

Patriot 57, Jurupa Valley 24

Placentia Valencia 66, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 16

Ramona 52, Rubidoux 10

Rancho Verde 63, Orange Vista 24

Ridgecrest Burroughs 59, Apple Valley 34

Riverside King 58, Norco 17

Rowland 60, West Covina 47

Sacred Heart of Jesus 47, St. Bernard 12

San Bernardino 57, Entrepreneur 33

San Clemente 64, San Juan Hills 41

Santa Margarita 57, Orange Lutheran 54

Santa Paula 56, Nordhoff 41

Segerstrom 50, Godinez 43

Sierra Vista 54, Baldwin Park 19

Sotomayor 43, Elizabeth 20

St. Anthony 47, St. Mary’s Academy 41

St.Bonaventure 62, Foothill Tech 42

St. Genevieve 41, Mary Star of the Sea 31

St. Monica 60, La Salle 54

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 62, Pomona Catholic 7

Tustin 37, Fullerton 27

Twentynine Palms 53, Coachella Valley 36

University Pathways 58, Port of LA 20

Valley View 59, Paloma Valley 33

Ventura 39, Oxnard 28

Village Christian 54, Whittier Christian 33

Webb 27, Capistrano Valley Christian 25

WISH Academy 39, Hawthorne 33

Workman 70, Pomona 11

Yucaipa 56, Cajon 13

Yucca Valley 66, Indio 26