High school basketball: Thursday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
- Share via
-
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
Academia Avance 63, ESAT 54
AGLA 54, Valley Torah 50
Alliance Health Services 43, Magnolia Science Carson 28
Animo Pat Brown 45, Burton 20
Animo Robinson 65, USC Hybrid 30
Animo Venice 57, Animo Watts 38
Annenberg 32, USC-MAE 25
Arcadia 35, Burbank 32
Arlington 60, Valley View 36
Ayala 66, Bonita 62
Azusa 54, Nogales 41
Beaumont 58, Redlands 30
Bishop Alemany 59, Chaminade 52
Buckley 74, Le Lycée 34
CAMS 46, HMSA 38
Central City Value 74, Aspire Ollin 30
Citrus Hill 83, Vista del Lago 41
Corona Santiago 78, Corona 54
Covina 51, Charter Oak 47
CSDR 63, New Mexico School for the Deaf 26
Desert Hot Springs 65, Banning 39
Diamond Bar 64, Claremont 55
Downtown Magnets 79, Animo Bunche 44
Duarte 62, Garey 54
East College Prep 51, Alliance Bloomfield 23
Eastvale Roosevelt 78, Corona Centennial 52
Edgewood 61, Ganesha 37
Elsinore 62, California Military Institute 31
Glendora 71, Walnut 66
Hacienda Heights Wilson 61, Northview 46
Harvard-Westlake 67, Crespi 56
Hemet 74, Lakeside 44
Hillcrest Christian 88, San Fernando Valley Academy 26
Holy Martyrs 74, de Toledo 46
Indian Springs 78, Pacific 17
Lancaster Baptist 63, Desert Christian 47
Liberty 70, Heritage 57
Loma Linda Academy 67, Public Safety Academy 17
Los Amigos 72, Estancia 30
Marquez 82, Torres 26
Maywood Academy 70, Maywood CES 37
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 66, Western Christian 18
Norte Vista 87, La Sierra 27
NOVA Academy 50, Downey Calvary Chapel 48
Oak Hills 83, Serrano 46
Orange Vista 61, Moreno Valley 42
Palisades 69, LACES 45
Palmdale Aerospace Academy 58, Vasquez 52
Patriot 75, Jurupa Valley 63
Perris 59, Paloma Valley 55
Price d. Summit View West, forfeit
Rancho Christian 65, Rancho Verde 58
Ramona 88, Rubidoux 71
Redlands Adventist Academy 63, Mesa Grande Academy 52
Redlands East Valley 58, Citrus Valley 49
Rise Kohyang 45, Los Angeles Leadership 43
Riverside King 51, Norco 38
Riverside Poly 62, Hillcrest 32
Rowland 58, West Covina 37
Saddleback 77, Eastside Christian 12
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79, St. Francis 58
Sierra Canyon 84, Loyola 42
Sierra Vista 76, Baldwin Park 44
Sotomayor 75, Elizabeth 56
Stern 55, Smidt Tech 39
Tarbiut V’Torah 87, Southlands Christian 35
Twentynine Palms 81, Coachella Valley 61
Village Christian 100, Whittier Christian 44
Vistamar 58, Wildwood 48
WISH Academy 68, New Designs Watts 46
Wiseburn Da Vinci 63, West Torrance 41
Workman 81, Pomona 18
Yucaipa 43, Cajon 42
Yucca Valley 64, Indio 63
GIRLS
Aliso Niguel 43, Trabuco Hills 25
Alliance Bloomfield 37, East College Prep 27
Animo Bunche 24, Downtown Magnets 18
Animo Robinson 46, USC Hybrid 12
Animo Watts 70, Animo Venice 10
Annenberg 37, USC-MAE 16
Antelope Valley 73, Knight 27
Arcadia 53, Burbank 45
Banning 46, Desert Hot Springs 41
Beaumont 54, Redlands 13
Beckman 77, Capistrano Valley 9
Beverly Hills 48, Panorama 40
Birmingham 65, Granada Hills 25
Bishop Alemany 51, Immaculate Heart 40
Bishop Amat 53, Ramona Convent 23
Bishop Diego 49, Thacher 30
Bonita 46, Ayala 27
Calvary Baptist 61, Norton Science & Language 14
Camino Nuevo 41, Animo De La Hoya 21
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 45, Gardena Serra 44
Canyon Springs 45, Riverside North 30
Central City Value 40, Aspire Ollin 24
Chadwick 55, Westridge 37
Claremont 57, Diamond Bar 47
Corona Santiago 57, Corona 34
CSDR 50, Indiana School for the Deaf 38
Desert Christian 41, Lancaster Baptist 34
Duarte 40, Garey 35
Eastside 75, Littlerock 0
Edgewood 57, Ganesha 17
El Toro 61, Tesoro 48
Etiwanda 90, Fairmont Prep 67
Fairfax 39, Venice 37
Fillmore 61, Hueneme 12
Fulton 31, East Valley 19
Gardena 51, San Pedro 37
Glendora 62, Walnut 46
Hacienda Heights 56, Northview 50
Hemet 51, Liberty 10
Heritage 63, Riverside Poly 38
Hesperia 63, Sultana 32
Highland 75, Quartz Hill 63
Indian Springs 64, Pacific 17
Laguna Beach 46, Northwood 29
Laguna Hills 37, Ocean View 16
Lancaster 44, Palmdale 32
Loma Linda Academy 42, Public Safety Academy 3
Los Alamitos 56, Huntington Beach 46
Marina 64, Newport Harbor 32
Marquez 63, Torres 18
Mater Dei 79, JSerra 37
Moreno Valley 82, Rancho Christian 79
Norte Vista 38, La Sierra 34
Northridge Academy 59, Vaughn 8
Oak Hills 61, Serrano 30
Palisades d. LACES, forfeit
Palmdale Aerospace Academy 39, Vasquez 37
Patriot 57, Jurupa Valley 24
Placentia Valencia 66, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 16
Ramona 52, Rubidoux 10
Rancho Verde 63, Orange Vista 24
Ridgecrest Burroughs 59, Apple Valley 34
Riverside King 58, Norco 17
Rowland 60, West Covina 47
Sacred Heart of Jesus 47, St. Bernard 12
San Bernardino 57, Entrepreneur 33
San Clemente 64, San Juan Hills 41
Santa Margarita 57, Orange Lutheran 54
Santa Paula 56, Nordhoff 41
Segerstrom 50, Godinez 43
Sierra Vista 54, Baldwin Park 19
Sotomayor 43, Elizabeth 20
St. Anthony 47, St. Mary’s Academy 41
St.Bonaventure 62, Foothill Tech 42
St. Genevieve 41, Mary Star of the Sea 31
St. Monica 60, La Salle 54
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 62, Pomona Catholic 7
Tustin 37, Fullerton 27
Twentynine Palms 53, Coachella Valley 36
University Pathways 58, Port of LA 20
Valley View 59, Paloma Valley 33
Ventura 39, Oxnard 28
Village Christian 54, Whittier Christian 33
Webb 27, Capistrano Valley Christian 25
WISH Academy 39, Hawthorne 33
Workman 70, Pomona 11
Yucaipa 56, Cajon 13
Yucca Valley 66, Indio 26
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.