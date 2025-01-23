L.A. live fire updates: Hughes fire rages on as red flag warning continues into Thursday

Hughes fire
Evacuations: L.A. County has issued evacuation orders for areas around Castaic Lake. This zone roughly encompasses the area east of Lake Piru and the Ventura County border, west of Bouquet Canyon Road, south of Sandberg and north of Castaic Junction.
Ventura County issued an evacuation order for an area east of Lake Piru and west of Interstate 5.
Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here and here.
Road Closures included Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes Road, Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway, Lake Hughes Road at Pine Canyon Road, Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon Motorway; the Parker Road and Lake Hughes Road off-ramps were closed on the northbound 5 Freeway.
Interstate 5 was closed in both directions along its Grapevine section earlier in the day, but the roadway reopened Wednesday evening.
More road closure information can be found here.
Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire was 70% contained as of Wednesday evening. It has burned more than 23,400 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed, so far, 6,662 structures have been destroyed and 890 damaged.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 11 people are dead from the Palisades fire.
- Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones have been reopened to residents. Details here. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But most of Pacific Palisades and parts of communities including Malibu, Brentwood and Topanga remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 95% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.
- Damage: Officials have so far tallied 9,418 structures destroyed and 1,073 damaged.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: Evacuation orders have been lifted for some portions of south Altadena. And “soft closures” were in place in other areas within the mandatory evacuation area including south of East Altadena Drive, north of West Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, west of North Allen Street and east of Lincoln Avenue. Details here from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Resources
I-5 reopens after fire closure, officials say
A stretch of Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County that was closed because of the nearby Hughes fire reopened Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, officials closed the freeway in both directions through the Grapevine, with northbound lanes shut down at the interchange with Highway 126 and southbound traffic closed at Grapevine Road on the southern edge of Kern County.
“For a variety of reasons, we will reopen the freeway so that people can go back and forth again,” L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a news conference.
However, Luna stressed that those who do not need to travel should still avoid the area.
“If you do not live in this area, if you’re following the smoke, if you want to go see what the firefighters are doing, turn on the television set,” he said. “Do not drive into these areas. You are impacting the ingress and the egress of emergency vehicles. We don’t need more traffic. We want less traffic.”
‘It’s hard to go to work when you’re worried your house could burn down.’ Fleeing flames in fire-weary SoCal
Moments after the Hughes fire exploded, L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami said he raced out of the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster and drove back to Santa Clarita, where his children and hundreds of others were being evacuated from West Creek Academy as the sky overhead darkened with smoke.
“You had some parents crying. You had younger kids ... they were crying. You could see the smoke from the school, everybody is kind of on edge,” said Hatami, whose children are 8 and 10.