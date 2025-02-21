High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings
- Share via
-
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#1 South Gate 2, #16 Marquez 1
#8 Banning 4, #9 LACES 0
#5 New West 4, #12 Aspire Ollin 0
#4 Verdugo Hills 1, #20 Canoga Park 0
#3 Marshall 1, #14 South East 1 (Marshall wins on penalty kicks)
#6 Birmingham 6, #11 Angelou 0
#10 North Hollywood 1, #7 Hamilton 0
#2 Kennedy 1, #18 Bell 0
DIVISION II
#1 Taft 3, #17 Roybal 2
#9 Eagle Rock 2, #8 USC Hybrid 0
#5 Lakeview Charter 2, #12 Smidt Tech 1
#4 Fremont 1, #13 Animo Robinson 0
#19 Jefferson 3, #3 Fairfax 0
#22 Sun Valley Magnet 2, #6 Grant 1
#7 Arleta 1, #23 Magnolia Science Academy 0
#2 Chatsworth 7, #15 Gertz-Ressler 0
DIVISION III
#1 Triumph Charter 3, #17 Stern 2
#9 Sylmar 6, #8 Rancho Dominguez 0
#5 SOCES 3, #21 Stella 0
#4 Huntington Park 4, #13 Orthopaedic 0
#19 Larchmont 3, #3 Garfield 1
#6 Harbor Teacher 4, #11 Narbonne 2
#10 East Valley 2, #7 Port of LA 0
#15 Maywood CES 2, #2 Carson 0
DIVISION IV
#1 University 2, #16 Westchester 0
#9 Bravo 5, #8 Maywood Academy 1
#12 Monroe 3, #5 Middle College 1
#4 Santee 3, #13 Annenberg 0
#19 USC-MAE 3, #3 Downtown Magnets 2
#11 ESAT 3, #6 Diego Rivera 0
#10 Rise Kohyang 1, #7 Hollywood 0
#2 RFK Community 5, #15 Animo De La Hoya 1
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 11 a.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#15 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth
#9 King/Drew at #8 RFK Community
#12 Taft at #5 Angelou, 11 a.m.
#13 Bernstein at #4 Sylmar
#14 Garfield at #3 Garfield
#11 Roybal at #6 Carson
#10 Fairfax at #7 Narbonne, 5 p.m.
#15 Bell at #2 Van Nuys
DIVISION II
#16 Fremont at #1 Chavez
#24 Orthopaedic at #8 Downtown Magnets
#21 Santee at #5 Animo Pat Brown
#13 Diego Rivera vs. #4 New Designs University Park at Trade Tech College
#14 Hollywood at #3 Gertz-Ressler
#11 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #6 Arleta
#10 Hawkins at #7 Burton
#15 New West at #2 University Prep Value
DIVISION III
#16 Franklin at #1 Maywood Academy
#24 SOCES at #8 Los Angeles
#12 Huntington Park at #5 Sun Valley Magnet
#13 Camino Nuevo at #4 University
#19 Kennedy vs. #3 Port of LA at Daniels Field
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Legacy
#10 Reseda at #7 LACES
#15 Smidt Tech at #2 Math & Science College Prep
DIVISION IV
#17 Lakeview Charter at #1 Canoga Park
#9 Northridge Academy vs. #8 Magnolia Science Reseda, 12 p.m. at Sepulveda Basin
#12 Stern at #5 Jordan
#13 Panorama at #4 Poly
#19 Magnolia Science Van Nuys at #3 North Hollywood
#11 Manual Arts at #6 Grant
#10 Stella at #7 Dymally
#15 West Adams at #2 San Pedro
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.