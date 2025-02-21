High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

More to Read

#9 Northridge Academy vs. #8 Magnolia Science Reseda, 12 p.m. at Sepulveda Basin

#19 Kennedy vs. #3 Port of LA at Daniels Field

#15 New West at #2 University Prep Value

#13 Diego Rivera vs. #4 New Designs University Park at Trade Tech College

#12 Taft at #5 Angelou, 11 a.m.

(All games at 11 a.m. unless noted)

