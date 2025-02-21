Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

Soccer ball on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#1 South Gate 2, #16 Marquez 1

#8 Banning 4, #9 LACES 0

#5 New West 4, #12 Aspire Ollin 0

#4 Verdugo Hills 1, #20 Canoga Park 0

#3 Marshall 1, #14 South East 1 (Marshall wins on penalty kicks)

#6 Birmingham 6, #11 Angelou 0

#10 North Hollywood 1, #7 Hamilton 0

#2 Kennedy 1, #18 Bell 0

DIVISION II

#1 Taft 3, #17 Roybal 2

#9 Eagle Rock 2, #8 USC Hybrid 0

#5 Lakeview Charter 2, #12 Smidt Tech 1

#4 Fremont 1, #13 Animo Robinson 0

#19 Jefferson 3, #3 Fairfax 0

#22 Sun Valley Magnet 2, #6 Grant 1

#7 Arleta 1, #23 Magnolia Science Academy 0

#2 Chatsworth 7, #15 Gertz-Ressler 0

DIVISION III

#1 Triumph Charter 3, #17 Stern 2

#9 Sylmar 6, #8 Rancho Dominguez 0

#5 SOCES 3, #21 Stella 0

#4 Huntington Park 4, #13 Orthopaedic 0

#19 Larchmont 3, #3 Garfield 1

#6 Harbor Teacher 4, #11 Narbonne 2

#10 East Valley 2, #7 Port of LA 0

#15 Maywood CES 2, #2 Carson 0

DIVISION IV

#1 University 2, #16 Westchester 0

#9 Bravo 5, #8 Maywood Academy 1

#12 Monroe 3, #5 Middle College 1

#4 Santee 3, #13 Annenberg 0

#19 USC-MAE 3, #3 Downtown Magnets 2

#11 ESAT 3, #6 Diego Rivera 0

#10 Rise Kohyang 1, #7 Hollywood 0

#2 RFK Community 5, #15 Animo De La Hoya 1

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 11 a.m. unless noted)

BOYS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#15 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth

#9 King/Drew at #8 RFK Community

#12 Taft at #5 Angelou, 11 a.m.

#13 Bernstein at #4 Sylmar

#14 Garfield at #3 Garfield

#11 Roybal at #6 Carson

#10 Fairfax at #7 Narbonne, 5 p.m.

#15 Bell at #2 Van Nuys

DIVISION II

#16 Fremont at #1 Chavez

#24 Orthopaedic at #8 Downtown Magnets

#21 Santee at #5 Animo Pat Brown

#13 Diego Rivera vs. #4 New Designs University Park at Trade Tech College

#14 Hollywood at #3 Gertz-Ressler

#11 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #6 Arleta

#10 Hawkins at #7 Burton

#15 New West at #2 University Prep Value

DIVISION III

#16 Franklin at #1 Maywood Academy

#24 SOCES at #8 Los Angeles

#12 Huntington Park at #5 Sun Valley Magnet

#13 Camino Nuevo at #4 University

#19 Kennedy vs. #3 Port of LA at Daniels Field

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Legacy

#10 Reseda at #7 LACES

#15 Smidt Tech at #2 Math & Science College Prep

DIVISION IV

#17 Lakeview Charter at #1 Canoga Park

#9 Northridge Academy vs. #8 Magnolia Science Reseda, 12 p.m. at Sepulveda Basin

#12 Stern at #5 Jordan

#13 Panorama at #4 Poly

#19 Magnolia Science Van Nuys at #3 North Hollywood

#11 Manual Arts at #6 Grant

#10 Stella at #7 Dymally

#15 West Adams at #2 San Pedro

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement