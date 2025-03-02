Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Seth Hernandez of Corona has 15 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings this season.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 2:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (3-0); In two games, ace Seth Hernandez has 15 strikeouts, no walks; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (0-0); Oilers play Harvard-Westlake at Blair Field on Tuesday; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Brody Schumaker living up to expectations; 3

4. LA MIRADA (3-0); Matadores host Corona on Tuesday; 4

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-1); Jake Chung is top reliever; 5

6. CRESPI (5-0); Celts win Easton tournament championship 6

7. JSERRA (3-1); Left-hander Otto Graham is impressive on the mound; 7

8. VILLA PARK (5-0); Jake Nobles leads Spartans to Loara tournament title; 9

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); Lancers figuring out their pitching; 8

10. PALOMA VALLEY (4-0); Pitching has been strength; 10

11. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0-1); Hitting has been impressive; 19

12. CHAMINADE (4-1); Runner-up to Crespi in Easton tournament; 13

13. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); Sophomore Sean Parrow is 2-0; 11

14. NORCO (2-2); Young team keeps holding its own; 16

15. MATER DEI (5-0); Brandon Thomas leads good start for Monarchs; NR

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Road games vs. Damien, Norco; 20

17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0-1); Damon Valdez is five for 12 hitting; 21

18. EL DORADO (5-1); Lost to Villa Park in Loara tournament final; 18

19. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); 10 RBIs for Michael Nonis; NR

20. ARCADIA (5-0); Sophomore Tyler Brereton has nine hits and two home runs; NR

21. SERVITE (3-1); Miles Scott contributing with bat, arm; 22

22. FOOTHILL (4-1); Seven hits for Sean Green; 23

23. WEST RANCH (4-1); Face Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 15

24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (1-3); Jacob Madrid is bright spot with power; 17

25. BELL (4-0); Seven hits for Gustavo Ramirez; 25

