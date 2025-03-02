The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
- Share via
-
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 2:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. CORONA (3-0); In two games, ace Seth Hernandez has 15 strikeouts, no walks; 1
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (0-0); Oilers play Harvard-Westlake at Blair Field on Tuesday; 2
3. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0); Brody Schumaker living up to expectations; 3
4. LA MIRADA (3-0); Matadores host Corona on Tuesday; 4
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-1); Jake Chung is top reliever; 5
6. CRESPI (5-0); Celts win Easton tournament championship 6
7. JSERRA (3-1); Left-hander Otto Graham is impressive on the mound; 7
8. VILLA PARK (5-0); Jake Nobles leads Spartans to Loara tournament title; 9
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); Lancers figuring out their pitching; 8
10. PALOMA VALLEY (4-0); Pitching has been strength; 10
11. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0-1); Hitting has been impressive; 19
12. CHAMINADE (4-1); Runner-up to Crespi in Easton tournament; 13
13. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); Sophomore Sean Parrow is 2-0; 11
14. NORCO (2-2); Young team keeps holding its own; 16
15. MATER DEI (5-0); Brandon Thomas leads good start for Monarchs; NR
16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Road games vs. Damien, Norco; 20
17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0-1); Damon Valdez is five for 12 hitting; 21
18. EL DORADO (5-1); Lost to Villa Park in Loara tournament final; 18
19. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); 10 RBIs for Michael Nonis; NR
20. ARCADIA (5-0); Sophomore Tyler Brereton has nine hits and two home runs; NR
21. SERVITE (3-1); Miles Scott contributing with bat, arm; 22
22. FOOTHILL (4-1); Seven hits for Sean Green; 23
23. WEST RANCH (4-1); Face Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday; 15
24. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (1-3); Jacob Madrid is bright spot with power; 17
25. BELL (4-0); Seven hits for Gustavo Ramirez; 25
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.