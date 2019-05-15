Advertisement

May 14, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Becerra brothers are hoping to win championships on different teams at Dodger Stadium
Sophomore pitcher Christian Becerra (right) gets to go to Dodger Stadium with Harvard-Westlake. His brother, Alex, a senior second baseman for Granada Hills, is hoping to play in the City final. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Becerra brothers are hoping to make a little history.

Sophomore pitcher Christian Becerra is headed to Dodger Stadium to play for the Southern Section Division 1 championship on Saturday after Harvard-Westlake defeated Huntington Beach 6-2 in the semifinals on Tuesday. Becerra walked none in five innings while allowing four hits.

Now he’s rooting for his older brother, Alex, a senior second baseman at Granada Hills, to make it to Dodger Stadium for the City Section Open Division final.

It’s doubtful two brothers have ever won upper division championships in the same year playing for City Section and Southern Section teams.

Of course, Harvard-Westlake first must get past Cypress and Granada Hills will have to win four games when the City Open Division playoffs begin on Wednesday.

Alex showed up to root for Christian after his Granada Hills practice on Tuesday. They were all smiles afterward.

