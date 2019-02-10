Omar Arrieta delivers OT goal for L.A. Cathedral

Alex Lugo and Omar Arrieta have known each other for 10 years playing soccer, so when Lugo passed the ball on Saturday night to the right of the goal, Arrieta was in perfect position to use his head to send it into the net for a game-winning sudden death goal in the second overtime of a 1-0 Southern Section Division 1 playoff victory for Cathedral over Hueneme at Cathedral.
Hueneme goalie Jesus Gamaz had done his best to keep the Phantoms off the scoreboard with repeated saves.
But in the 96th minute, Lugo got the ball as if he were going to do a corner kick from the left side and placed it right were Arrieta could send it in without Gamaz able to stop it. Then Cathedral players charged onto the field to celebrate advancing to the quarterfinals.
Top-seeded Loyola defeated Placentia Valencia 1-0.
The biggest upset was Santa Ana stunning Servite 2-1.