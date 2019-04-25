Steve Baik resigns as basketball coach at Fairfax

Steve Baik has resigned as basketball coach at Fairfax High.
Athletic director Shane Cox confirmed the resignation early Thursday. He said Baik resigned earlier in the week.
“He just felt he wanted to spend more time with his family,” Cox said.
Baik was head coach for three seasons and hand picked by former coach Harvey Kitani to take over one of the City Section’s premier programs. This past season, Fairfax won the City Open Division championship.
Before coming to Fairfax, Baik guided Chino Hills to a 35-0 record with state and Southern Section championships. He is the only coach in CIF history to coach Southern Section and City Section champions in the highest division.
His resignation does not come as a surprise. There has been speculation ever since he resigned as a full-time teacher when the school year began. He chose to be a walk-on coach this year while being in the substitute teacher pool.
Cox said a committee will be formed to hire a new coach that he hopes will be in place for the busy summer.
Candidates can submit resumes at SKC9356@lausd.net.
“We’ll have a methodical process,” Cox said.