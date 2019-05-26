Independent charter schools are dominating in City Section sports

Call it the rise of the independent charter schools.
At the highest level of City Section sports, charter schools Birmingham, Palisades, Granada Hills and El Camino Real have become so dominant with championships that it’s almost like they’re creating a private schools versus public schools dynamic found in the Southern Section.
Of the 13 team titles in boys this school year, charter schools won 11. Palisades had titles in tennis, volleyball, water polo, lacrosse, swimming and track.
Of the 12 team titles in girls, charter schools won nine. Palisades won in tennis, volleyball, water polo, lacrosse and swimming. Granada Hills won in basketball, cross-country and soccer.
And it’s not only winning championships. In boys, the runner-up was a charter school in nine of the 13 championships. In girls, the runner-up was a charter school in 10 of the 12 championships.
That’s a big problem for the Los Angeles Unified School District high schools seeking to attract students. There are 67 charters and 88 LAUSD high schools in the City Section.
Those successful independent charter schools have used financial freedom from the district to improve sports facilities and most importantly, hire coaches who are also full-time teachers.
It should be pointed out, though, that El Camino Real and Palisades were pretty successful before becoming charters.
This is a trend that’s not going away any time soon.
Boys upper division team champions
Baseball: Birmingham over Palisades
Basketball: Fairfax over Westchester
Football: Narbonne over Garfield
Golf: Granada Hills over Palisades
Tennis: Palisades over Granada Hills
Volleyball: Palisades over El Camino Real
Water polo: Palisades over Birmingham
Cross country: Granada Hills over El Camino Real
Lacrosse: Palisades over El Camino Real
Soccer: Birmingham over San Fernando
Swimming: Palisades over Granada Hills
Track: Palisades over Granada Hills
Wrestling: Birmingham over San Fernando
Girls upper division champions
Basketball: Granada Hills over Westchester
Cross-country: Granada Hills over Palisades
Golf: Cleveland over Granada Hills
Tennis: Palisades over Granada Hills
Volleyball: Palisades over Taft
Water polo: Palisades over Birmingham
Lacrosse: Palisades over Birmingham
Soccer: Granada Hills over El Camino Real
Softball: El Camino Real over Granada Hills
Swimming: Palisades over Granada Hills
Track: Carson over Granada Hills
Wrestling: San Fernando over Birmingham