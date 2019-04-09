CIF Southern Section council debates transfer issues

The final meeting of the 2018-19 school year for the Southern Section Council of the California Interscholastic Federation was held on Tuesday in Long Beach, and while a transfer rules committee made a presentation, there was no consensus about what rules need to be revised after members broke into individual groups to debate the issues.
Some suggested revising the sit-out period for transfering, where athletes who do not move sit out about 30 days to start the season. Some want the sit-out period adjusted to begin at the end of the season, serving as a deterrent to those athletes transfering to play on a championship team.
Others want to hold off doing anything after transfer statistics indicated a reduction following implementation of a new policy that began on Jan. 1, requiring those who make a valid change of residence to submit seven specific paperwork forms to schools to prove the move.
CIF stats show there have been 6,031 transfers in the Southern Section as opposed to 6,488 at the same time last year. Overall in the state, there have been 14,669 transfers, down from 15,106.
Any changes in transfer rules proposed by the Southern Section would have to be approved for schools statewide. The transfer rules committee is expected to meet again in September and then a proposal created to be considered.
Also at the council meeting, Dr. Keith Feder, an orthopedic surgeon, was honored for his contributions in support of the CIF and Sports Medicine Foundation. He has helped more than 40 schools over 21 years. The award was from the National Federation of State High School Associations in recognition of service and contributions.
The Council also rejected a proposal to let competitive cheer teams compete on Sundays.