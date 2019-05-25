Former Southern Section commissioner Dean Crowley has died at 85

Born on May 11, 1934, in Alhambra, Crowley played basketball and tennis in high school. In 1957, he was drafted into the Army and became a sergeant in the military police. He later became a teacher, coach and athletic director at Cerritos Gahr. He also served as a football official, working several bowl games through the years. After his retirement, he helped supervise championship events for the state CIF and continued working with officials.