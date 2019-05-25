Former Southern Section commissioner Dean Crowley has died at 85

Dean Crowley, a dedicated coach, official and administrator who served as commissioner of the Southern Section from 1993 to 1999, died on Friday night at City of Hope, his grandson, Connor, said. He was 85.
Crowley, a graduate of Alhambra High and Whittier College, joined the Southern Section office as an assistant commissioner in 1976. He was the choice to replace Stan Thomas in 1993 when Thomas was forced to resign for misusing a personal expense account.
It was a difficult time for Crowley, with a budget deficit, staff issues and a lack of confidence in the office. Crowley used his leadership skills to restore stability and confidence.
Upon his retirement in 1999, Crowley said, "I'm proud of the work I've done. We're financially sound, we brought the section into an era of technology with our web site and computer links and we've really made an effort to support sportsmanship and ethical conduct. I also think that with our championship events, we do as well as anybody."
There have been only nine commissioners in the history of the Southern Section, which was created in 1913 and is the largest section of the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports.
Born on May 11, 1934, in Alhambra, Crowley played basketball and tennis in high school. In 1957, he was drafted into the Army and became a sergeant in the military police. He later became a teacher, coach and athletic director at Cerritos Gahr. He also served as a football official, working several bowl games through the years. After his retirement, he helped supervise championship events for the state CIF and continued working with officials.
Among the athletes who were in high school during Crowley’s era were Tiger Woods, Lindsay Davenport, Misty May and Baron Davis.