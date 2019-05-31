Advertisement

Narbonne football coach Manuel Douglas is reassigned during district investigation

May 31, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Narbonne football coach Manuel Douglas said he has been temporarily reassigned during a district investigation. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Manuel Douglas, the football coach at five-time defending City Section champion Narbonne, said on Friday he has been temporarily reassigned from his duties by the Los Angeles Unified School District.

LAUSD confirmed two weeks ago that it had launched an investigation into an allegation of academic misconduct at the school and that two staff members were reassigned.

Douglas declined to go into further details, but two people associated with the football program confirmed that players were called into the school library on Thursday, had their cellphones taken and were asked questions about the program.

The LAUSD inspector general’s office is conducting the investigation, according to a person close to the football program who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

