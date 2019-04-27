Calabasas sprint duo shine at Marmonte League finals; Paige Sommers soars in pole vault

The Calabasas sprint duo of Lamont Narcisse and De’Anna Nowling turned on the speed on Friday at the Marmonte League track and field finals.
Narcisse, a junior, won the boys’ 100 meters in 10.83. Nowling cruised to victory in the girls’ 100 in 11.72 seconds.
Girls’ pole vaulter Paige Sommers of Westlake soared to a personal best of 13 feet, 6 inches, setting a Ventura County record.
In the South Coast League, Jake Burns of Trabuco Hills ran one of the fastest doubles in Orange County history. He won the 100 in 10.64 seconds and the 200 in 21.40.
In the Coastal Canyon League, Riley Hunt of Simi Valley ran 14.31 to win the 110 hurdles.