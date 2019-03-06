High school baseball roundup: JSerra defeats No. 1 Huntington Beach

After going winless in a disappointing trip to Alabama last week, JSerra’s baseball team took out its frustration on top-ranked Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
The Lions came away with a 5-2 victory. Blake Klassen had three hits and three RBIs.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Chaminade 1: Tyler Stromsborg struck out 10 in 51/3 innings and Ben Griffin contributed three hits in Notre Dame’s Mission League win.
Tommy Beres had a two-run single for the Knights.
Capistrano Valley 5, Dana Hills 4: Jack Haley had two hits and three RBIs.
Beckman 8, Irvine 5: Sean McLain and Ricky Teel each had two hits for Beckman.
Crescenta Valley 7, Glendale 2: Isaac Sung had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons in the Pacific League win.
Corona Santiago 6, Corona 3: Jacob Blawn struck out seven in four innings to help hand Corona its first league loss.
Bishop Amat 5, San Clemente 2: Blake Archuleta had a double, single and three RBIs.
Corona del Mar 6, Esperanza 5: A run in the bottom of the seventh lifted Corona del Mar.
Maranatha 3, Village Christian 1: Dawson Netz struck out 11 and walked one in a complete game.
Cypress 6, Ocean View 0: Four pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Garrett Crenshaw had two hits.
El Dorado 4, Santa Margarita 3: Milan Tolentino and Jonny Giannola each had two hits for Santa Margarita.
El Toro 9, Mission Viejo 1: Paul Skenes had a home run and three RBIs.
Fountain Valley 3, Laguna Beach 2: Fountain Valley won despite getting only four hits.
Tesoro 1, St. John Bosco 0: Ford Raring and Parker O’Neil combined on the shutout. Rhett Woodward had the game-winning RBI.
La Mirada 9, Bakersfield 1: Jared Jones finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Paraclete 3, Windward 0: Joey Estes threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 12.