Advertisement

High school baseball roundup: JSerra defeats No. 1 Huntington Beach

By
Mar 05, 2019 | 5:50 PM
High school baseball roundup: JSerra defeats No. 1 Huntington Beach
Tyler Stromsborg struck out 10 in 51/3 innings in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's 6-1 win over Chaminade. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

After going winless in a disappointing trip to Alabama last week, JSerra’s baseball team took out its frustration on top-ranked Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

The Lions came away with a 5-2 victory. Blake Klassen had three hits and three RBIs.

Advertisement

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Chaminade 1: Tyler Stromsborg struck out 10 in 51/3 innings and Ben Griffin contributed three hits in Notre Dame’s Mission League win.

Tommy Beres had a two-run single for the Knights.

Advertisement

Capistrano Valley 5, Dana Hills 4: Jack Haley had two hits and three RBIs.

Beckman 8, Irvine 5: Sean McLain and Ricky Teel each had two hits for Beckman.

Crescenta Valley 7, Glendale 2: Isaac Sung had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons in the Pacific League win.

Corona Santiago 6, Corona 3: Jacob Blawn struck out seven in four innings to help hand Corona its first league loss.

Advertisement

Bishop Amat 5, San Clemente 2: Blake Archuleta had a double, single and three RBIs.

Corona del Mar 6, Esperanza 5: A run in the bottom of the seventh lifted Corona del Mar.

Maranatha 3, Village Christian 1: Dawson Netz struck out 11 and walked one in a complete game.

Cypress 6, Ocean View 0: Four pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Garrett Crenshaw had two hits.

El Dorado 4, Santa Margarita 3: Milan Tolentino and Jonny Giannola each had two hits for Santa Margarita.

El Toro 9, Mission Viejo 1: Paul Skenes had a home run and three RBIs.

Fountain Valley 3, Laguna Beach 2: Fountain Valley won despite getting only four hits.

Tesoro 1, St. John Bosco 0: Ford Raring and Parker O’Neil combined on the shutout. Rhett Woodward had the game-winning RBI.

Advertisement

La Mirada 9, Bakersfield 1: Jared Jones finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Paraclete 3, Windward 0: Joey Estes threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 12.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement