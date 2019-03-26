High school baseball: Nate Flores makes San Fernando debut with pitching victory over Sylmar

San Fernando coach Armando Gomez didn’t waste time in unveiling Alemany transfer Nate Flores.
On the first day he became available on Monday, Gomez put the sophomore right-hander on the mound in a Valley Mission League showdown game against Sylmar.Flores came through with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in San Fernando’s 4-1 victory.
“He’s legit,” Gomez said.
Freshman Angel Salas had two hits for the Tigers, who will try to go up two games in the standings against Sylmar in a Wednesday game.
Glendora 5, Fullerton 0: Izaak Martinez struck out five, walked none and allowed four hits in the shutout victory. Jake Gonzalez hit a three-run home run.
Damien 4, Upland 3: The Spartans won their seventh straight game behind a walk-off single from Ruben Del Castillo.
El Toro 8, Galena 4: Paul Skenes and Niko Cladopulos each had two hits and two RBIs.
Foothill 18, Peninsula 7: Kyle Ashworth had a home run, triple and four RBIs.
Chino Hills 15, Aliso Niguel 5: Blake Borgogno hit a grand slam and Connor Harvey and Travis Hobbensiefken each had three RBIs in the upset win for Chino Hills.
Capistrano Valley 8, West Linn 1: Lance Gardiner and Adam Arroyo each had three hits.
Esperanza 14, Downer’s Grove 0: Coleman Allen contributed three hits and four RBIs.
Santa Margarita 10, La Grande 6: Colby Wallace and Jeffrey Bounds each had two hits and two RBIs.
Hart 3, Canyon Country Canyon 2: Kendall Thomas had the walk-off single in the ninth inning for the Foothill League win. Jakob Marquez had a home run for Hart.
Calabasas 12, Chatsworth 11: Chase Call went four for four and hit a grand slam in the sixth for Calabasas.
Nevada Damonte Ranch 9, Alhambra 4: The Moors suffered their first defeat. Nate Guidara had a triple for the winners. Lenny Arriaga had two hits for Alhambra.
Vista Murrieta 12, Shadow Hills 2: Zach Rodriguez went three for three and Cayden Castellanos finished with double, triple and four RBIs.