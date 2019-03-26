Advertisement

High school baseball: Nate Flores makes San Fernando debut with pitching victory over Sylmar

By
Mar 25, 2019 | 5:00 PM

San Fernando coach Armando Gomez didn’t waste time in unveiling Alemany transfer Nate Flores.

On the first day he became available on Monday, Gomez put the sophomore right-hander on the mound in a Valley Mission League showdown game against Sylmar.Flores came through with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in San Fernando’s 4-1 victory.

“He’s legit,” Gomez said.

Freshman Angel Salas had two hits for the Tigers, who will try to go up two games in the standings against Sylmar in a Wednesday game.

Glendora 5, Fullerton 0: Izaak Martinez struck out five, walked none and allowed four hits in the shutout victory. Jake Gonzalez hit a three-run home run.

Damien 4, Upland 3: The Spartans won their seventh straight game behind a walk-off single from Ruben Del Castillo.

El Toro 8, Galena 4: Paul Skenes and Niko Cladopulos each had two hits and two RBIs.

Foothill 18, Peninsula 7: Kyle Ashworth had a home run, triple and four RBIs.

Chino Hills 15, Aliso Niguel 5: Blake Borgogno hit a grand slam and Connor Harvey and Travis Hobbensiefken each had three RBIs in the upset win for Chino Hills.

Capistrano Valley 8, West Linn 1: Lance Gardiner and Adam Arroyo each had three hits.

Esperanza 14, Downer’s Grove 0: Coleman Allen contributed three hits and four RBIs.

Santa Margarita 10, La Grande 6: Colby Wallace and Jeffrey Bounds each had two hits and two RBIs.

Hart 3, Canyon Country Canyon 2: Kendall Thomas had the walk-off single in the ninth inning for the Foothill League win. Jakob Marquez had a home run for Hart.

Calabasas 12, Chatsworth 11: Chase Call went four for four and hit a grand slam in the sixth for Calabasas.

Nevada Damonte Ranch 9, Alhambra 4: The Moors suffered their first defeat. Nate Guidara had a triple for the winners. Lenny Arriaga had two hits for Alhambra.

Vista Murrieta 12, Shadow Hills 2: Zach Rodriguez went three for three and Cayden Castellanos finished with double, triple and four RBIs.

