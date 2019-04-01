High school baseball: Redondo takes down IMG Academy 5-3 at National Classic

IMG Academy of Florida has the No. 1 prep baseball team in the nation, according to USA Today. That team is playing in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C., this week.
It also has a second team that was sent to the National Classic on Monday, and Redondo turned loose its ace pitchers, Andrew Dahlquist and Jake Thau, and came away with a 5-3 victory in an opening game of the National Classic.
Mason Grace broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single. Max Zamarripa and Patrick Stark had two hits apiece for Redondo (14-3), which plays Utah Jordan in a second-round game on Tuesday at El Dorado.
South Hills 12, Bishop Amat 0: Artie Ramirez went four for four with four RBIs, including a home run, and Aeden Alexander added three hits and five RBIs in South Hills’ win over the Lancers. Jaylon Wong threw six shutout innings.
San Dimas 8, Mountain Ridge 1: Zach Jacobs threw a complete game with four strikeouts for San Dimas.
Utah Jordan 4, Corona Santiago 3: McKay Knoll struck out four in six innings for Santiago.
Gahr 6, Birmingham 2: The Patriots fell in an opening game of the National Classic. Isaiah Arellano went three for three to lead Birmingham.
West Ranch 14, Horizon 2: West Ranch advanced with a five-inning victory. Nikko Clarke had four RBIs.
Beckman 6, Pleasant Grove 2: Connor McGuire and Logan Jackson each contributed three hits to lead Beckman.
Damien 13, Chino Hills 8: The Spartans (10-6, 4-0) won their 10th consecutive game behind Alex Abbott, who drove in six runs with a triple and double. Max Clark added three hits.
Etiwanda 13, Rancho Cucamonga 11: Andrew Cordero had a pinch-hit three-run triple and Jack Holman, Matt Bardowell, Marty Grisso and Max Clark added two RBIs apiece for Etiwanda.
Capistrano Valley 2, Pomona 0: Danny Tiotuico had two hits for the Cougars.
Aliso Niguel 7, San Clemente 1: Ethan Hoopingamer struck out seven in six innings. Matt Nelson hit a home run and Evan Fitterer added two hits and two RBIs.
King 5, Fountain Valley 4: King scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Nick Pena delivering the walk-off double. Gabe Briones and Mario Madrigal had two hits each.
Loyola 8, Villa Park 7: The Cubs scored five runs in the top of the seventh. Kevin Parada finished with three RBIs.
Servite 12, Tesoro 0: Peter Newton, Alec Rath and Sean Galvin combined on a two-hitter. CJ Masciel finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Murrieta Valley 12, Rancho Verde 0: David Horn threw a one-hit shutout.
Arcadia 9, Glendale 1: Preston Howey improved to 9-0 by striking out 13. Brandon Nguyen hit two home runs and had four RBIs.
Bonita 3, Claremont 0: Isaac Mendez pitched Bonita to the shutout.
Ayala 9, Glendora 2: Joe Naranjo struck out four in six innings and Mateo Matthews homered in the Palomares League win.
Marina 5, Capistrano Valley Christian 4: Marina scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, with Steve Casas collecting the walk-off single.
Village Christian 11, Warren 2: Danny Veloz went four for four with two triples to lead Village Christian.
Oaks Christian 8, Torrance 7: Rhylan Thomas, Conner Kershaw and Ernest Adendorff had two hits each.
Irvine University 5, Trabuco Hills 3: Jackson LoBianco had two hits and two RBIs.