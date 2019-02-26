Advertisement

David Hays extends scoreless innings streak to 18 in St. John Bosco victory

Feb 25, 2019 | 4:55 PM
David Hays of St. John Bosco is 3-0 on the season and has thrown 18 scoreless innings after 2-0 win over Cypress on Monday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

David Hays continued his efficient, if not dominant, form on the mound, throwing six shutout innings to lead St. John Bosco past Cypress 2-0 on Monday.

Hays (3-0) has thrown 18 scoreless innings this season for the Braves (4-2), who must find other pitchers to help out. JonJon Vaughns picked up the save. Cameron Repetti gave up two runs in the sixth to end the 0-0 pitchers’ duel. Cypress dropped to 5-1.

Granada Hills 10, Dorsey 0: Nicholas Quintero and Brandon Garfinkel each had two hits and Alex Becerra threw the shutout.

El Toro 5, San Clemente 3: A two-run double by Shayne Simpson in the top of the seventh lifted the Chargers to victory. Deangelo Yepez and Gordy Wend each had two hits.

Long Beach Millikan 6, Trabuco Hills 5: The Rams scored two runs in the seventh, the last one on a wild pitch.

Great Oak 16, San Pasqual 3: Zach Arnold hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs. Jonah Sabring had two doubles and two RBIs.

Foothill 14, Saugus 0: Four Foothill pitchers combined on a no-hitter. Connor McMahon finished with three hits.

Viewpoint 14, Verdugo Hills 11: Freshman Vinny Terraciano hit a three-run home run to help Viewpoint overcome a 9-1 deficit.

Alhambra 5, Bell Gardens 0: Diego Garcia (3-0) struck out 12 to help Alhambra improve to 7-0.

San Pedro 4, Palisades 3: The Pirates improved to 2-0.

