High school softball: Thursday's scores

Agoura 15, Oak Park 1
Aliso Niguel 10, Mission Viejo 4
Anaheim 5, Magnolia 0
Anaheim Canyon 1, Brea Olinda 0
Animo South Los Angeles 29, Middle College 13
Ayala 10, Diamond Bar 0
Azusa 11, Gladstone 1
Beckman 10, Northwood 0
Bell 4, Legacy 2
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 23, Holy Family 2
Bloomington Christian 17, Desert Chapel 0
Canyon Country Canyon 10, Golden Valley 6
Central City Value 31, Animo Bunche 12
Century 13, Santa Ana Valley 2
Chaminade 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2
Corona Santiago 4, Corona Centennial 3
Crean Lutheran 3, Tustin 2
Dana Hills 2, San Juan Hills 1
Downey 17, Dominguez 0
El Segundo 13, Hawthorne 2
Esperanza 5, Foothill 3
Fillmore 10, Hueneme 0
Flintridge Sacred Heart 8, Louisville 7
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Cypress 1
Garey 12, Ganesha 4
Granada Hills Kennedy 18, Reseda 0
Grand Terrace 11, Fontana 0
Hart 5, West Ranch 3
Hesperia 6, Serrano 5
Highland 13, Lancaster 1
Irvine 22, Portola 1
Kaiser 12, Bloomington 7
Katella 17, Savanna 7
Knight 8, Eastside 4
La Palma Kennedy 6, Placentia Valencia 0
La Puente 20, Pomona 0
La Reina 3, St. Bonaventure 1
Lakeview Charter 13, Community Charter 0
Lawndale 18, Beverly Hills 15
Los Amigos 7, Bolsa Grande 4
Los Angeles International 27, University Prep Value 7
Los Angeles Roosevelt 5, Sotomayor 2
Maranatha 2, Whittier Christian 0
Millikan 12, Long Beach Wilson 0
Northridge 18, Fulton 2
Ontario Christian 10, Linfield Christian 0
Orange Vista 17, Perris 3
Palos Verdes 16, Leuzinger 0
Pasadena 12, Muir 2
Pomona Catholic 15, St. Genevieve 0
Quartz Hill 17, Antelope Valley 3
Redlands 17, Cajon 0
Sacred Heart of Jesus 4, Ramona Convent 2
San Jacinto Valley Academy 18, Calvary Murrieta 5
Santa Clara 4, Foothill Tech 0
Santa Fe 8, Temple City 6
Santa Paula 10, Malibu 0
Saugus 4, Valencia 1
Serra 8, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5
Sherman Oaks CES 25, East Valley 0
South Gate 13, Huntington Park 2
St. Anthony 4, La Salle 2
St. Paul 2, Rialto 1
Sultana 17, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Summit 9, Colton 4
Temecula Valley 3, Murrieta Valley 0
Thousand Oaks 10, Westlake 4
Trabuco Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 1
Twentynine Palms 15, Indio 2
United Christian 13, Sherman Indian 4
Villa Park 12, El Modena 3
Village Christian 3, Heritage Christian 0
Webb 23, Brethren Christian 0
Western Christian 9, Arrowhead Christian 3
Westminster La Quinta 8, Rancho Alamitos 5
Wilmington Banning 15, Narbonne 0
Woodbridge 5, Irvine University 0
Yucaipa 8, Redlands East Valley 5
Yucca Valley 16, Desert Hot Springs 0