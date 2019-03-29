Advertisement

High school softball: Thursday's scores

Mar 29, 2019 | 9:10 AM

Agoura 15, Oak Park 1

Aliso Niguel 10, Mission Viejo 4

Anaheim 5, Magnolia 0

Anaheim Canyon 1, Brea Olinda 0

Animo South Los Angeles 29, Middle College 13

Ayala 10, Diamond Bar 0

Azusa 11, Gladstone 1

Beckman 10, Northwood 0

Bell 4, Legacy 2

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 23, Holy Family 2

Bloomington Christian 17, Desert Chapel 0

Canyon Country Canyon 10, Golden Valley 6

Central City Value 31, Animo Bunche 12

Century 13, Santa Ana Valley 2

Chaminade 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

Corona Santiago 4, Corona Centennial 3

Crean Lutheran 3, Tustin 2

Dana Hills 2, San Juan Hills 1

Downey 17, Dominguez 0

El Segundo 13, Hawthorne 2

Esperanza 5, Foothill 3

Fillmore 10, Hueneme 0

Flintridge Sacred Heart 8, Louisville 7

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Cypress 1

Garey 12, Ganesha 4

Granada Hills Kennedy 18, Reseda 0

Grand Terrace 11, Fontana 0

Hart 5, West Ranch 3

Hesperia 6, Serrano 5

Highland 13, Lancaster 1

Irvine 22, Portola 1

Kaiser 12, Bloomington 7

Katella 17, Savanna 7

Knight 8, Eastside 4

La Palma Kennedy 6, Placentia Valencia 0

La Puente 20, Pomona 0

La Reina 3, St. Bonaventure 1

Lakeview Charter 13, Community Charter 0

Lawndale 18, Beverly Hills 15

Los Amigos 7, Bolsa Grande 4

Los Angeles International 27, University Prep Value 7

Los Angeles Roosevelt 5, Sotomayor 2

Maranatha 2, Whittier Christian 0

Millikan 12, Long Beach Wilson 0

Northridge 18, Fulton 2

Ontario Christian 10, Linfield Christian 0

Orange Vista 17, Perris 3

Palos Verdes 16, Leuzinger 0

Pasadena 12, Muir 2

Pomona Catholic 15, St. Genevieve 0

Quartz Hill 17, Antelope Valley 3

Redlands 17, Cajon 0

Sacred Heart of Jesus 4, Ramona Convent 2

San Jacinto Valley Academy 18, Calvary Murrieta 5

Santa Clara 4, Foothill Tech 0

Santa Fe 8, Temple City 6

Santa Paula 10, Malibu 0

Saugus 4, Valencia 1

Serra 8, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5

Sherman Oaks CES 25, East Valley 0

South Gate 13, Huntington Park 2

St. Anthony 4, La Salle 2

St. Paul 2, Rialto 1

Sultana 17, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Summit 9, Colton 4

Temecula Valley 3, Murrieta Valley 0

Thousand Oaks 10, Westlake 4

Trabuco Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 1

Twentynine Palms 15, Indio 2

United Christian 13, Sherman Indian 4

Villa Park 12, El Modena 3

Village Christian 3, Heritage Christian 0

Webb 23, Brethren Christian 0

Western Christian 9, Arrowhead Christian 3

Westminster La Quinta 8, Rancho Alamitos 5

Wilmington Banning 15, Narbonne 0

Woodbridge 5, Irvine University 0

Yucaipa 8, Redlands East Valley 5

Yucca Valley 16, Desert Hot Springs 0

