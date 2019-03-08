Southern Section to consider changes in transfer rules and Division 1 football playoffs

Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod said committees are moving forward on dealing with issues such as transfers and Division 1 football competitive equity.
In Sacramento for the state basketball championships, Wigod said Friday the transfer committee is scheduled to meet April 9 and could produce recommendations on any rule changes. A proposal set to take effect in Arizona on July 1 that would require transfers to sit out 50% of his or her new team’s regular-season games also figures to be evaluated.
Regarding football, the lack of competitive playoff games in Division 1 is prompting the Southern Section to consider a format similar to basketball — picking the best eight teams regardless of division at the end of the season. A subcommittee of the football advisory committee met on Thursday to consider ideas.
The death of assistant commissioner Glenn Martinez, who was in charge of football, could complicate matters. Wigod has taken over dealing with football while the section looks for a replacement.
There’s no assurance any changes will happen, but the Southern Section is clearly listening and reacting to its member schools in evaluating the transfer policy and Division 1 football participation.