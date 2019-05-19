Servite freshman Tetairoa McMillan is making an impression

His name is Tetairoa McMillan, otherwise know as T-Mac. He’s a 6-foot-4, 180-pound freshman at Servite, and word is already out about what a good athlete he is.

As a football player on the freshman team, he played receiver and safety. The team was 5-0 until he broke his collarbone. He also plays basketball and volleyball. He wears size 15 shoes.

During spring practice, college recruiters dropping by need only watch him for a little bit. Then they’re stunned to learn he’s a freshman. Then they offer him a scholarship. He makes one-handed catches as if he were Odell Beckham Jr. He’s also an honors student and the backup long snapper.

On Saturday, Servite won the seven-on-seven passing tournament at Charter Oak, beating St. Francis in the final.

No one will remember what Servite did in a passing tournament come September, but they will remember the potential they saw in McMillan.

“He literally can do anything,” coach Troy Thomas said. “The dude can do it all.”

Servite is not yet ready to challenge Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in the Trinity League, but the skill-position players are rapidly being replenished, and McMillan is going to lead the way.

