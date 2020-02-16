Team LeBron wins All-Star game on Anthony Davis free throw

Anthony Davis made the second of two free-throw attempts to clinch a 157-155 victory for Team LeBron over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night in Chicago.
In a topsy-turvy final quarter that had offensive fouls, a goaltending call reversed and LeBron James hoisting a 35-footer that could have won the game, it was Davis drawing a holding call against Kyle Lowry that sent the Lakers All-Star to the line with two chances to win the game.
After missing his first attempt, Davis sanks the second.
“That was pretty damn fun,” Davis said in a television interview shortly after earning the win.
“I told my team I was going to miss the first one to put a little more pressure on myself here at home,” he then said jokingly.
In a big moment after the game, Commissioner Adam Silver handed the newly named Kobe Bryant MVP Award to Kawhi Leonard, who led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including eight of 14 from three-point range.
James finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds while Davis contributed 20 points and nine rebounds. Chris Paul had 23 points and six assists in the win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led his squad with 25 points. Also scoring more than 20 points for Team Giannis were Kemba Walker (22), Joel Embiid (22) and Rudy Gobert (21). Antetokounmpo and Gobert led all rebounders with 11.
Jennifer Hudson sings a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago.
Magic Johnson speaks during a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago.
Lakers great Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago.
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wears shoes paying tribute to the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker wears a hoodie paying tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during warmups for the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago.
Chaka Khan sings the national anthem before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid puts up a shot for Team Giannis against Team LeBron during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton, right, tries to drive past Lakers star Anthony Davis during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Lakers star LeBron James dunks during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker of Team Giannis attempts a layup during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Lakers star LeBron James dunks the ball during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion performs at a concert before the start of the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago.
Chance the Rapper performs during NBA All-Star game halftime show at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Chance the Rapper, center, performs with DJ Khaled, left, and Quavo during NBA All-Star game halftime show at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is guarded by Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Lakers star LeBron James during the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.
