Team LeBron wins All-Star game on Anthony Davis free throw

Anthony Davis made the second of two free-throw attempts to clinch a 157-155 victory for Team LeBron over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night in Chicago.

In a topsy-turvy final quarter that had offensive fouls, a goaltending call reversed and LeBron James hoisting a 35-footer that could have won the game, it was Davis drawing a holding call against Kyle Lowry that sent the Lakers All-Star to the line with two chances to win the game.

After missing his first attempt, Davis sanks the second.

“That was pretty damn fun,” Davis said in a television interview shortly after earning the win.

“I told my team I was going to miss the first one to put a little more pressure on myself here at home,” he then said jokingly.

In a big moment after the game, Commissioner Adam Silver handed the newly named Kobe Bryant MVP Award to Kawhi Leonard, who led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including eight of 14 from three-point range.

James finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds while Davis contributed 20 points and nine rebounds. Chris Paul had 23 points and six assists in the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led his squad with 25 points. Also scoring more than 20 points for Team Giannis were Kemba Walker (22), Joel Embiid (22) and Rudy Gobert (21). Antetokounmpo and Gobert led all rebounders with 11.

