Lakers’ Dennis Schroder to undergo MRI testing after injuring a finger vs. Minnesota

Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder dribbles the ball
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will undergo MRI testing after injuring a finger during his lone preseason appearance Wednesday against Minnesota.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeBroderick Turner
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury in his lone preseason appearance and will undergo MRI testing, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Times.

His status for the season opener Tuesday in San Francisco is in serious jeopardy.

Schroder, who signed with the Lakers late in free agency after he was one of the stars at the EuroBasket competition this summer, was expected to open the season in the team’s guard rotation.

He didn’t arrive in training camp until Monday because work visa issues kept him in his native Germany until the final week of the preseason.

He played nine minutes Wednesday against Minnesota and missed all four shots he attempted.

Schroder returned to the Lakers after leaving the team in free agency before the start of last season. In his first stint with the Lakers in 2020-21, he averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists.

The Lakers finish their preseason schedule Friday night in Sacramento.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

