Lakers’ Dennis Schroder to undergo MRI testing after injuring a finger vs. Minnesota

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury in his lone preseason appearance and will undergo MRI testing, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Times.

His status for the season opener Tuesday in San Francisco is in serious jeopardy.

Schroder, who signed with the Lakers late in free agency after he was one of the stars at the EuroBasket competition this summer, was expected to open the season in the team’s guard rotation.

Advertisement

He didn’t arrive in training camp until Monday because work visa issues kept him in his native Germany until the final week of the preseason.

He played nine minutes Wednesday against Minnesota and missed all four shots he attempted.

Schroder returned to the Lakers after leaving the team in free agency before the start of last season. In his first stint with the Lakers in 2020-21, he averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists.

The Lakers finish their preseason schedule Friday night in Sacramento.