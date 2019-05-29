Cody Bellinger doing it on offense and defense, just like Mike Trout

Bellinger cannot be considered the best player in baseball. Two months of pyrotechnics is not enough to override nearly a decade of brilliance from Trout. But Bellinger is playing at a level at which few can relate — even Trout. Bellinger entered Tuesday with a 1.229 on-base plus slugging percentage across the season’s first two months. Since he debuted in 2011, Trout has completed only four calendar months with a higher OPS.