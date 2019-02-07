Southland will be well represented in the 2020 college football recruiting class

Three Southland players enter the spring of their junior year ranked in the top 10 nationally. Upland linebacker Justin Flowe is the No. 3 overall player, Uiagalelei is No. 7 and Mater Dei cornerback Elias Ricks is No. 9. They will each try to push their way to the top of the composite rankings to become the fifth California prospect to be No. 1 in the nation in the 21 years the 247Sports rankings span. Georgia (three) is the only other state with more than two No. 1 national players. California has produced more No. 1 overall prospects than years without a player ranked in the top 10, which occurred in the 2016 and 2018 classes. The No. 11 player was from California both years.