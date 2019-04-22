Racing! More on the purse increases at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 21. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.46 46.07 1:13.28 1:27.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Smiling Rose 118 6 5 4–hd 2–hd 1–3½ 1–6¼ Bejarano 2.90 4 Vella 118 4 2 1–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 2–½ Quinonez 6.90 3 California Comet 111 3 6 3–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 3–½ Velez 18.90 2 Incredibly Lucky 124 2 3 2–1 1–hd 3–2 4–½ Pereira 0.70 1 Sure Angel 124 1 1 6 6 6 5–1¾ Gryder 8.20 5 Golden Necklace 118 5 4 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 6 Espinoza 14.10

6 SMILING ROSE 7.80 4.40 3.60 4 VELLA 6.40 5.00 3 CALIFORNIA COMET 8.40

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $5.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $22.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $27.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $77.10

Winner–Smiling Rose B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Run Rosie Run, by Forefathers. Bred by R 3 Racing & Calara Farms (CA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $124,879 Roulette Pool $273 Exacta Pool $63,713 Superfecta Pool $28,163 Trifecta Pool $45,343. Scratched–none.

SMILING ROSE stalked four wide then bid three deep on the backstretch and turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging then steady handling late. VELLA had good early speed off the rail, dueled outside a rival then between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out a bit in midstretch and held second between foes late. CALIFORNIA COMET stalked the pace between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for the place three wide on the line. INCREDIBLY LUCKY went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front into the turn, battled along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong but was edged for third late. SURE ANGEL broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the inside in the stretch, came a bit off the fence in deep stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. GOLDEN NECKLACE stalked between horses early then three wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.58 47.00 59.77 1:13.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Toothless Wonder 122 5 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–3 1–1½ Gutierrez 1.10 2 I Belong to Becky 122 2 5 3–1 3–½ 3–2 2–7½ Flores 4.80 1 Owning 124 1 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 3–nk T Baze 2.40 4 Mad Mike 122 4 4 1–1 1–hd 2–hd 4–nk Pereira 3.80 3 Stay in Yo Lane 122 3 1 4–½ 5 5 5 Figueroa 21.00

5 TOOTHLESS WONDER 4.20 2.60 2.10 2 I BELONG TO BECKY 4.00 2.40 1 OWNING 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $6.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $6.40

Winner–Toothless Wonder Ch.c.3 by Street Boss out of Awesomekaylee, by Awesome Again. Bred by Ginny McKinlay, et al. LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,295 Daily Double Pool $29,368 Exacta Pool $56,469 Trifecta Pool $46,526. Claimed–Toothless Wonder by Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David,Paradise Farms Corp.,Rodriguez,Larry,Underhill,P. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Owning by Frank Reynoso, Jr. Trainer: Javier Sierra. Scratched–none.

TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn, gained the advantage nearing the stretch, was shaken up with the reins and a backhanded tap of the whip to widen in the stretch and held sway under a steady hand ride. I BELONG TO BECKY pulled along the inside stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner late. OWNING came off the rail early then chased outside a rival on the backstretch, went three deep on the turn, angled out into the stretch and just got the show three wide on the wire. MAD MIKE hopped slightly and brushed with the winner, sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong but was edged late for third. STAY IN YO LANE between horses early, stalked just off the rail then between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between rivals late.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.92 46.50 1:13.12 1:26.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tequila Sunrise 124 7 3 4–hd 5–4 1–½ 1–1¾ Gryder 1.10 4 Suprema 120 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–5¾ Desormeaux 2.30 3 Chasing Moments 124 3 7 5–2½ 4–hd 5–6 3–nk Bejarano 7.60 1 Sweetener 124 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 4–¾ T Baze 4.30 5 Cat's Desire 124 5 1 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–7½ Fuentes 14.80 2 Sweetest Caroline 118 2 6 6–hd 6–2½ 6–8 6–20 Sanchez 25.70 6 Acadia Fleet 120 6 5 7 7 7 7 Vergara, Jr. 77.70

7 TEQUILA SUNRISE 4.20 2.80 2.40 4 SUPREMA 3.00 2.60 3 CHASING MOMENTS 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $9.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-3-1) $4.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-3-1-5) $64.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-3) $12.65

Winner–Tequila Sunrise B.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Empire Spring, by Empire Maker. Bred by Kilroy Thoroughbred Partnership (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bruce Chandler. Mutuel Pool $182,206 Roulette Pool $414 Daily Double Pool $16,036 Exacta Pool $84,609 Superfecta Pool $57,423 Super High Five Pool $6,458 Trifecta Pool $75,842. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $13.15. Pick Three Pool $43,440.

TEQUILA SUNRISE stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch while taking the lead, inched away under left handed urging in deep stretch and proved best. SUPREMA had good early speed and dueled between horses, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and until deep stretch then could not quite match that one while clearly second best. CHASING MOMENTS broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, continued under urging in the drive then split rivals as the rider lost the whip late to gain the show. SWEETENER went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third late. CAT'S DESIRE prompted the pace three deep then dueled three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SWEETEST CAROLINE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the turn and weakened. ACADIA FLEET chased outside a rival then off the rail, angled in into and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.59 46.20 1:12.04 1:25.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Union Rebel 124 4 4 4–1½ 3–1 1–2 1–3¾ Gryder 1.80 3 Surfside Sunset 124 3 3 2–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–nk Roman 2.00 2 Lucky Patrick 124 2 5 5 5 5 3–2¾ Pereira 2.20 1 Royal Seeker 117 1 2 3–½ 4–2 4–½ 4–2¼ Velez 22.30 5 Frankie Machine 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1 3–hd 5 Puglisi 5.40

4 UNION REBEL 5.60 2.80 2.10 3 SURFSIDE SUNSET 2.60 2.10 2 LUCKY PATRICK 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $6.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $6.40

Winner–Union Rebel B.g.5 by Union Rags out of Yo Ali, by Quiet American. Bred by Anthony M. Warrender, Diane Curry,Nina Hahn & Michael T. Barnett (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $162,153 Daily Double Pool $15,419 Exacta Pool $64,447 Trifecta Pool $55,832. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $7.30. Pick Three Pool $21,129.

UNION REBEL stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, drifted in and inched away in midstretch and won clear under left handed urging. SURFSIDE SUNSET dueled between horses then inside on a short lead on the turn, could not match the winner in the final furlong and just held second. LUCKY PATRICK was sent between horses then steadied in tight early, chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. ROYAL SEEKER drifted out early, angled in and stalked inside to the stretch, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. FRANKIE MACHINE dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between horses nearing the stretch, drifted in past midstretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.61 45.42 1:12.05 1:19.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Runnin'withdadevil 124 1 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–3 1–2¾ Espinoza 1.70 5 Malibu Moonlight 118 5 6 6 6 6 2–nk Mn Garcia 13.10 2 Loaded Joe 118 2 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–½ Van Dyke 2.40 4 General Mo 118 4 5 5–½ 5–1 5–1 4–nk Prat 3.30 6 Asaro 118 6 1 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 5–4¼ Figueroa 28.00 3 Appreciated 118 3 3 4–6 4–4 4–1 6 Gryder 3.80

1 RUNNIN'WITHDADEVIL 5.40 3.40 2.80 5 MALIBU MOONLIGHT 10.20 5.20 2 LOADED JOE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $29.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-4) $31.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $47.15

Winner–Runnin'withdadevil B.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Muchas Coronas, by Macho Uno. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Frederick L. Pabst (WA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $203,440 Daily Double Pool $18,038 Exacta Pool $81,438 Superfecta Pool $34,315 Trifecta Pool $50,518. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-1) paid $12.55. Pick Three Pool $34,710. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-4-1) 3826 tickets with 4 correct paid $24.85. Pick Four Pool $124,714. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-7-4-1) 2889 tickets with 5 correct paid $126.35. Pick Five Pool $424,699.

RUNNIN'WITHDADEVIL quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out some in upper stretch, drifted in from the whip in midstretch, then drifted out a bit again under left handed urging and held sway. MALIBU MOONLIGHT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged foes for the place four wide on the line. LOADED JOE close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, drifted to the inside in midstretch and just held third. GENERAL MO angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was edged for the show between horses late. ASARO broke out a bit, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also was edged for third between foes late. APPRECIATED chased just off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.45 49.09 1:13.16 1:25.00 1:36.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Zuzanna 122 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 1–¾ Desormeaux 2.80 2 Super Patriot 124 2 5 5–1½ 5–hd 3–hd 1–hd 2–3½ Van Dyke 1.40 1 Indypendent Deputy 115 1 4 6 6 5–½ 4–hd 3–1½ Diaz, Jr. 2.00 3 Kennedie Sky 122 3 1 3–hd 4–hd 4–1 5–4 4–½ Delgadillo 13.00 6 Cee Sam's Girl 122 6 2 1–2 1–1 1–hd 3–½ 5–5¼ Bejarano 12.30 5 Blew by You 119 5 6 4–1 3–½ 6 6 6 Pereira 27.40

4 ZUZANNA 7.60 3.60 2.60 2 SUPER PATRIOT 3.20 2.10 1 INDYPENDENT DEPUTY 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-3) $3.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $8.35

Winner–Zuzanna B.m.5 by Wilburn out of Zaphia, by Bernstein. Bred by Mike Bilbrey (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ferguson, Brian, Hoover, Kurt, Lambert, Jeffrey, Rodriguez, Larry and Toland, Robert. Mutuel Pool $215,465 Roulette Pool $915 Daily Double Pool $21,245 Exacta Pool $88,655 Superfecta Pool $45,127 Trifecta Pool $70,585. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $20.45. Pick Three Pool $29,625.

ZUZANNA stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the advantage while being floated out some into the stretch, fought back to the front under urging nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. SUPER PATRIOT stalked a bit off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a rival leaving that turn, swung four wide into the stretch, gained a slim lead outside the winner in midstretch but was outgamed to the wire. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY came off the rail into the backstretch, went three deep nearing the second turn and four wide on that turn and into the stretch and gained the show. KENNEDIE SKY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. CEE SAM'S GIRL had speed outside foes then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in midstretch and also weakened. BLEW BY YOU broke a bit slowly, tugged some and stalked outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, dropped back and angled in leaving that turn and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.74 46.57 59.22 1:12.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Wishful 122 5 5 2–1 2–4 1–½ 1–3¼ Prat 1.70 6 Queen of the Track 118 6 1 1–1 1–½ 2–3 2–4¼ Fuentes 5.60 4 Miss Lady Ann 118 4 6 4–2 3–1½ 3–2 3–½ T Baze 2.80 1 Portal Creek 118 1 4 6 5–hd 4–1½ 4–3¼ Bejarano 8.40 2 Baby Ice 124 2 2 5–½ 4–hd 5–½ 5–¾ Espinoza 3.90 3 Red Stich 122 3 3 3–½ 6 6 6 Mn Garcia 9.50

5 WISHFUL 5.40 3.40 2.40 6 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 5.80 3.20 4 MISS LADY ANN 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-1) $13.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $20.35

Winner–Wishful Ch.f.4 by Storm Wolf out of Lake Marina, by Meadowlake. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $222,841 Roulette Pool $644 Daily Double Pool $19,207 Exacta Pool $103,338 Superfecta Pool $39,304 Trifecta Pool $61,174. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $31.85. Pick Three Pool $27,642.

WISHFUL stalked four wide then three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival into the turn, bid alongside the runner-up leaving the turn, bumped with that one into the stretch, took the lead nearing midstretch and inched away under urging. QUEEN OF THE TRACK sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out some to bump with the winner into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, could not match that rival in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. MISS LADY ANN stalked between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside in the stretch and held third. PORTAL CREEK chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. BABY ICE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. RED STICH between horses early, angled in and stalked along the rail, continued inside in the drive and also weakened. The was an approximately six minute delay while MISS LADY ANN had a shoe repaired.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.12 45.09 56.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Holly Hundy 124 1 3 2–hd 2–1 1–1½ 1–1¾ Desormeaux 1.40 2 Ameerah B 124 2 9 4–hd 3–1 4–1½ 2–½ T Baze 2.80 6 Field Bet 124 6 8 5–1 4–hd 2–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 8.80 4 Katsaros 124 4 7 7–½ 6–1 6–2 4–nk Van Dyke 13.90 8 Shanghai Truffles 124 8 5 8–1½ 7–hd 5–½ 5–4¼ Prat 8.50 9 Vangogo 124 9 1 1–3 1–1½ 3–hd 6–4¼ Maldonado 16.00 7 Gallantlystreaming 124 7 2 3–1½ 5–1 7–4 7–4 Pereira 7.30 3 Dorindaslite 124 3 6 6–½ 8–2½ 8–1 8–½ Espinoza 53.60 5 Savera 124 5 4 9 9 9 9 Talamo 20.30

1 HOLLY HUNDY 4.80 2.80 2.40 2 AMEERAH B 4.00 3.40 6 FIELD BET 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $23.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-6-4-8) $706.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $19.15

Winner–Holly Hundy B.f.3 by Yes It's True out of Cryptos' Best, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by Lazy Lane Farms, LLC. (VA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $318,163 Roulette Pool $665 Daily Double Pool $113,391 Exacta Pool $158,056 Superfecta Pool $74,771 Super High Five Pool $16,657 Trifecta Pool $105,390. Scratched–Calentita (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-1) paid $22.40. Pick Three Pool $84,010. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-5-1/10) 3053 tickets with 4 correct paid $84.15. Pick Four Pool $336,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-4-5-1/10) 865 tickets with 5 correct paid $210.65. Pick Five Pool $238,813. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-4-1-4-5-1/10) 168 tickets with 6 correct paid $453.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $142,939. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $192,308.

HOLLY HUNDY stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, took the lead outside the pacesetter in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under some urging. AMEERAH B a step slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit and waited off heels in upper stretch then angled in and got through along the inside and edged a rival for the place. FIELD BET also a step slow to begin, moved up between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. KATSAROS broke a bit slowly, chased between rivals, came out three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also could not quite summon the needed late kick. VANGOGO sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit of the rail in the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) stalked outside the winner, dropped back between horses leaving the turn and also weakened. DORINDASLITE a step slow into stride, chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in and dropped back on the turn and had little left for the drive. SAVERA settled off the pace and angled in, saved ground, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally.