Gunmetal Gray wins Sham Stakes as Bob Baffert's Coliseum has troubles

“Coliseum seemed to slip and really veer right [out of the gate],” said Mike Smith, who rode Gunmetal Gray. “When he did that, he caught me in behind for a couple jumps, which really got me out of position. Then, Coliseum got up there and made the pace move the second quarter, which I was comfortable with, so I knew it was going to set up for a horse that would finish and it did.”