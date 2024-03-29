The Sports Report: Dodgers prevail in their home opener

Dodgers players celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 in their home opener Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

From Jack Harris: To Dave Roberts, Thursday afternoon felt nostalgically, longingly, thankfully familiar.

The afternoon start time. The red, white and blue bunting. Even the traffic clogging up Vin Scully Avenue on the first of his 80 commutes, at least, into Chavez Ravine this year.

“You feel the buzz,” said Roberts, entering his ninth year as Dodgers manager. “Nothing like opening day here at Dodger Stadium.”

This year, especially.

After a historic $1.4-billion offseason spree, a winter of mounting fan base anticipation, a spring camp of tantalizing flashes from a star-studded lineup, and a confounding theft and gambling scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani and his ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, Roberts and the Dodgers were more than ready to plunge into the regular season.

In a 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, they did so with a resounding splash.

“Everyone’s excited. Everyone has World Series aspirations,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “But once the game starts, it kind of all goes away. You just got to go out there and get the win.”

This rout was keyed by the Dodgers’ two biggest offseason acquisitions.

DODGERS

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani looks back from first base after hitting a single in the fifth inning Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

From Dylan Hernández: Scandal? What scandal?

Shohei Ohtani might as well have been talking about a television show he watched the night before or his commute to Dodger Stadium in the morning.

He was calm, even welcoming, when I approached him on Thursday before the Dodgers’ 7-1 home-opening victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ohtani nodded when I mentioned the unanswered questions that remained after he publicly accused former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara three days earlier of stealing money from him to settle gambling debts.

“I said all I could say at this point,” Ohtani said in Japanese.

Did he know how Mizuhara gained access to his bank account or how millions of dollars in wire transfers went unnoticed?

“It’s under investigation,” Ohtani said, “so I can’t say anything.”

Continue reading here

UCLA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Scout team player Oscar Dela Cruz holds up the ball and is guarded by guard Kiki Rice during a UCLA women’s basketball practice. (Courtesy of UCLA Athletics)

From Ben Bolch: If things start to go sideways against Louisiana State and flamboyant star Angel Reese, UCLA can always go back to the mantra that has carried it through difficult moments.

They don’t have a Jonny. They don’t have an O2. We’ve got this.

Jonny is Jonny Garnett, a 6-foot-4 super freak of an athlete who can touch the top of the rectangle on the backboard above the rim.

“O2” is Oscar Dela Cruz, a speck of a point guard who irritates with quickness and shooting.

They are part of a male scout team that routinely befuddles the Bruins women’s basketball players in practices and scrimmages, beating them with stronger bodies, faster moves, higher hops.

“If we’re just going to go athleticism on athleticism,” UCLA guard Camryn Brown said, “they’d beat us every time.”

Continue reading here

ANGELS

Angels star Mike Trout makes his way to home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of the Angels’ season-opening loss to Baltimore on Thursday. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Corbin Burnes’ debut in Baltimore was everything his new team could have wanted.

The Orioles’ new ace was excellent — and their offense showed why they’re the reigning AL East champions.

“One bad pitch through six innings. Just awesome, awesome performance,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s not easy to do. New team, opening day, a lot of jitters, probably pretty anxious, and go out and do what he just did is really impressive.”

Burnes allowed one baserunner in a dominant six innings, and Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered as the Orioles began their division defense with an 11-3 rout of the Angels on Thursday.

Continue reading here

BASEBALL

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, left, smiles as he talks with agent Scott Boras, center, before Blake Snell, right, is introduced as the Giants’ newest pitcher during a news conference on March 20. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

From Bill Shaikin: No matter how high the projected contracts or reported bids for outfielder Cody Bellinger or pitcher Blake Snell might have been last winter, the agent for both players said he was aware early on that the players would have to choose between a high annual salary over the short term or a lower annual salary over the long term.

“We knew that going in,” agent Scott Boras said Thursday at Dodger Stadium, before the Dodgers played their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs for three years and $80 million, Snell with the San Francisco Giants for two years and $62 million. Both players can opt out at the end of each season.

Bellinger hit .307 with 26 home runs for the Cubs last season, but after two consecutive seasons with the Dodgers in which he performed below league average. Snell won the National League Cy Young award last season, pitching 180 innings with a league-leading 2.25 earned-run average for the San Diego Padres, but after consecutive seasons in which he pitched 128 innings both times.

Continue reading here

KINGS

Kings captain Anze Kopitar fends off Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele during the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss Thursday. (Curtis Comeau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From the Associated Press: Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Kings 4-1 on Thursday night in a matchup of teams jostling for home ice in a possible first-round playoff clash.

Leon Draisaitl had three assists, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers. They are 44-23-4, going 15-2-2 at home since Jan. 1 to move five points up on the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

“It’s always hard against these guys. They are as solid as they come,” McDavid said. “They’re structured and responsible. They’re good, it’s always difficult. It requires a patient game, a mature game. I thought we showed that on all levels.”

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves, allowing only Arthur Kaliyev’s goal.

“It’s nice to get this win and have a little more leeway in home-ice advantage,” Skinner said. “But at the same time these guys play hard every single night and know what they have to do against us. It’s always a great battle playing against them. If we face them it will be very exciting.”

Continue reading here

DUCKS

Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz celebrates after scoring past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 loss Thursday night. (Jason Redmond / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Tye Kartye scored the go-ahead goal with 6:57 left in the third period and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Ducks 4-2 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game set.

Jaden Schwartz, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers all had power-play goals for the Kraken, who overcame a 2-1 deficit after allowing two short-handed goals early in the third period. Jared McCann had three assists and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

Seattle has beaten the Ducks six straight times, including a 4-0 win on Tuesday night that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist and Isac Lundestrom also scored for the Ducks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11 games. Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots.

Continue reading here

NBA

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

