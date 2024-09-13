The Sports Report: Shohei Ohtani should pitch in the postseason this year

Shohei Ohtani throws in the outfield prior to a game last month.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Bill Plaschke: When the Dodgers last won the World Series in 2020, the championship was saved with the most unusual of scenarios.

The final seven outs of the deciding Game 6 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays were perfectly navigated by a pitcher who had worked out of the bullpen just once that season.

Julio Urías was not a reliever, but the Dodgers were nimble and smart and out of this gutsy decision, a title was forged.

Advertisement

Fast-forward to this October, when, if the Dodgers find themselves in a similar position — and they probably will — they should have the courage to make a similar maneuver.

This season’s savior pitcher?

Shohei Ohtani.

This could happen. This should happen. This being Hollywood and this being Ohtani, how cool would it be if it really did happen?

Advertisement

Continue reading here

MLB scores

MLB standings

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

SIGN UP FOR OUR USC SPORTS NEWSLETTER

Hey folks, we have a new sports newsletter you can subscribe to: The Times of Troy, which is all about USC sports. Ryan Kartje, our USC reporter, will be writing it, and he describes it like so:

USC sports is embarking on arguably the most transformative year in the Trojans’ history. Join Ryan Kartje for a behind-the-scenes look at USC’s move to the Big Ten, its efforts to keep up in the name, image and likeness era, get to know emerging stars in a wide range of USC sports and more.

Times of Troy is for USC sports fans and for those who want to stay in-the-know about college football, rivalries and all the drama that comes with it.

Best of all, it’s free! And delivered via email once a week.

You can sign up by clicking here.

Times of Troy joins our lineup of sports newsletters, which includes (other than Sports Report):

Advertisement

Dodgers Dugout: Written by Houston Mitchell, it discusses the latest in Dodgers baseball. Sign up here.

Lakers!: All about the Lakers, written by beat writer Dan Woike. Sign up here.

Prep Rally: Keep track of high school sports, written by Times high school sports columnist Eric Sondheimer. Sign up here.

You can view, and subscribe to, all of the Times newsletters by clicking here.

From Ben Bolch: After stumbling over itself for much of its season opener in Hawaii, UCLA gets a do-over of sorts in its home opener Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Significant improvement is a must to beat Indiana. The running game, blocking and game management all came under fire during that clunker of a 16-13 victory two weeks ago, leaving the Bruins seeking a better showing in DeShaun Foster’s head coaching debut at a stadium he knows well.

Advertisement

“We won the game, that’s the big thing — you know, celebrate all wins,” UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao said, “but we came back, watched the film and there was stuff we could correct and throughout the bye week and starting this week, we’re correcting all the little things.”

The Bruins (1-0) will need those fixes to take hold against the Hoosiers (2-0) to win their first Big Ten game and soothe antsy fans. Here are five things to watch:

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: First he returned to the field. Now Joey Bosa is back on the injury report.

The Chargers’ star outside linebacker who has struggled with groin, hamstring and foot injuries in the last two seasons did not practice Thursday because of a back injury.

The Chargers practice in El Segundo on Friday before traveling to Charlotte, N.C., to face the Carolina Panthers at 10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. The final injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

After the Chargers’ 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, Bosa was wearing a large bandage around his midsection to hold a bag of ice on his lower back. He was a limited participant during practice Wednesday.

Continue reading here

NFL Week 2 picks: Six matchups of undefeated teams start with Bills-Dolphins

1970 — Only 55 of 126 finish the first New York City Marathon, with Gary Muhrcke winning in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 38.2 seconds. The race is run counterclockwise on a 26.22-mile course in Central Park.

1981 — John McEnroe defeats Bjorn Borg to win his third straight men’s singles title in the U.S. Open.

1989 — Pat Day breaks the record for most winners in one day when he scored with eight of his nine mounts at Arlington Racecourse in Illinois. It was the best day for one program in North American thoroughbred racing history. In his only loss, Day finishes second.

Advertisement

1991 — Joe Carter becomes the first player with three consecutive 100 RBI seasons with three different teams (Indians, Padres, Blue Jays).

1992 — Buffalo’s Jim Kelly and San Francisco’s Steve Young throw for more than 400 yards and neither team punts, the first time in NFL history, as the Bills beat the 49ers 34-31.

1997 — Cade McNown throws a school-record five touchdown passes as UCLA routs No. 11 Texas 66-3. It’s the second-worst loss for Texas, which lost 68-0 to Chicago in 1904, and the biggest defeat of a ranked team in The Associated Press college football poll.

1999 — John Elway’s No. 7 jersey is retired by the Denver Broncos.

2003 — Tonya Butler makes a field goal and three extra points for Division II West Alabama. Butler, a 5-foot-5, 140-pound senior, kicks a 27-yarder in the first quarter to help the Tigers beat Stillman College 24-17.

2008 — Brigham Young quarterback Max Hall ties a school record with seven touchdown passes as the 18th-ranked Cougars hands UCLA its worst loss in nearly 80 years, 59-0.

2010 — Rafael Nadal wins his first U.S. Open title to complete a career Grand Slam, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Advertisement

2013 — Jim Furyk becomes the sixth player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 to give him a share of the lead at the BMW Championship.

2020 — Alec Mills of the Chicago Cubs no-hits the Milwaukee Brewers.

Compiled by the Associated Press