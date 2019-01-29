Super Bowl 2019 Opening Night live updates: Rams, Patriots kick off week in Atlanta

Super Bowl week is here. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are in Atlanta with less than six days to go before Super Bowl LIII kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Super Bowl media night, which has been dubbed Super Bowl Opening Night by the NFL, serves as the official starting point for a week full of news conferences and practices for the players. It also has provided plenty of funny moments in the past -- everything from a marriage proposal to Tom Brady from a “reporter” in a wedding dress to Marshawn Lynch introducing “I’m here so I won’t get fined” into the sports lexicon.
The event is underway. We’ll have live updates from the event as it happens from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Rams are speaking to the media first.
Sean McVay talks about the respect he has for Bill Belichick
Rams coach Sean McVay talked about how New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick texted him throughout the season to offer him support and encouragement throughout the season.
“It means a lot … to be able to even just have that rapport and the way that he’s treated me and the little bit of dynamic and interaction we’ve had, it means a lot.”
McVay said he first met Belichick last year and that he congratulated McVay after the Rams’ big win over the Minnesota Vikings early on the season.
Super Bowl Opening Night underway in Atlanta
Jackie Slater has given the Rams his heart, but the Patriots have his DNA
he meeting represents the sport’s ultimate, almost comic-book confrontation of separate allegiances, the name of the game even including the word “Super.”
And there might not be a more intimately embedded spectator Sunday than Jackie Slater, who has given the Rams his heart and the New England Patriots even more: his DNA.
Slater is so close to Super Bowl LIII, in fact, that unlike everyone else involved, he can’t lose.
“It’s going to be emotional for me, sure,” he said. “But I’m not going to say I’m conflicted because I look at the game a little differently. It’s a win-win situation.”
Jeff Miller
Rams' Gerald Everett gets to show off athleticism in front of hometown
The athleticism that attracted the Rams to tight end Gerald Everett was on full display throughout the season.
The second-year pro caught a pass from behind the line of scrimmage and powered his way across the goal line for a two-point conversion. He dived for a short touchdown reception, carried the ball on fly sweeps and jetted past a defensive back for a long touchdown catch, tiptoeing the final five yards along the sideline to stay in bounds.
But Everett’s agility and body control were perhaps never more evident than after Greg Zuerlein kicked a game-winning field goal in the NFC championship game.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Everett dashed from the sideline, took about a dozen loping strides, and then hurdled over stunned and squatting New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein. Everett continued on his way to celebrate with teammates.
Gary Klein
Super Bowl podcast: Sam Farmer won't have to sneak into this one
This week, the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast goes behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Times reporters who will be covering Sunday’s game between the Rams and the New England Patriots, as well as everything leading up to it.
NFL writer Sam Farmer shares stories of Super Bowls past (including sneaking into the big game as a high school student) and breaks down this year’s matchup:
The stage is set for Super Bowl LIII
Bill Belichick on what stands out about Rams’ Aaron Donald: ‘Everything’
A seemingly endless contract impasse kept Aaron Donald out of training camp before each of the last two seasons.
It did not slow down the Rams defensive tackle.
He won the NFL’s defensive player of the year award in 2017, and after signing a $135-million extension and recording 20½ sacks this season he should win it again.
So will the Rams require Donald to attend training camp before next season?
“He better, with all that money we’re paying him,” coach Sean McVay joked Friday. “Sheesh, maybe he wouldn’t have to wait to really get into a flow.”
Gary Klein
Ndamukong Suh has his game face on for media night
Randy's Donuts gets blue-and-gold makeover in support of L.A. Rams for Super Bowl
Randy’s iconic giant doughnut is even more eye-catching after it was painted gold for the Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.
Drivers on La Cienega and West Manchester boulevards in Inglewood saw the large sign’s transformation over the weekend, when workers on lifts painted the brown doughnut bright yellow and inked “Rams Donuts” in blue letters on the side. The makeover is part of a partnership between Randy’s, Nike and the Rams.
To complete the color theme, the building was painted bright blue. On Sunday, workers could be seen adding finishing touches behind yellow caution tape as customers lined up.
The huge doughnut atop Randy’s has been covered in vinyl wrap in partnership with other brands before, but this is the first time since the shop’s founding in the 1950s that it has been painted over — and the first time the building itself has experienced a full makeover — said Brad Tennesen, senior product manager for Gallagher, a marketing agency whose clients include Randy’s, the Rams and Nike.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde